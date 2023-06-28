An Australian club have rescinded a contract to David Goodwillie just hours after announcing he had signed.
Sorrento Football Club - who play in the National Premier League Down Under - had announced Goodwillie's controversial deal in a Facebook post.
However, just hours later and the club have pulled the plug on the deal, which was "non-commercial" in nature.
The signing announcement post was quickly deleted from the club Facebook account before a statement was released apologising for any offence caused.
Goodwillie was ruled a rapist by a civil court in Scotland in 2017 and has been looking for a new club after being released by English lower league side Radcliffe FC after one game.
The striker, 34, was earlier released by Raith Rovers after his controversial arrival at the club from Clyde.
Goodwillie didn't make any appearances for the club after major public outrage over his signing. He had played for Clyde for five years before his failed move to Raith Rovers.
However, Goodwillie looked to have landed a deal to play with Sorrento for the remainder of the season - but it has been scrapped before he arrived in Australia.
READ MORE: Neil Doncaster's astonishing SPFL exit cost amid 2 year notice period
A club statement confirmed: "Sorrento Football Club has rescinded its contract with David Goodwillie.
"David was scheduled to arrive in Perth within the next week to commence playing with the Club for the remainder of the 2023 NPLM season.
"The arrangement was non-commercial in nature.
"The Club has informed David of its decision and apologises to anyone in our football and broader community that may have been caused offence by his signing."
An initial announcement had read: "SFC are pleased to announce we have added three players to our mid season first team.
"Clay Gibbs, David Goodwillie & Callum Dobbs have all joined!"
Commenting on Goodwillie's arrival head coach Steven McGarry said: "And with David, we get a player with real quality and experience.
"He's played in the top leagues in England and Scotland while also representing Scotland at international level so he's a massive addition to the club."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel