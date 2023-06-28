Sorrento Football Club - who play in the National Premier League Down Under - had announced Goodwillie's controversial deal in a Facebook post.

However, just hours later and the club have pulled the plug on the deal, which was "non-commercial" in nature.

The signing announcement post was quickly deleted from the club Facebook account before a statement was released apologising for any offence caused.

Goodwillie was ruled a rapist by a civil court in Scotland in 2017 and has been looking for a new club after being released by English lower league side Radcliffe FC after one game.

The striker, 34, was earlier released by Raith Rovers after his controversial arrival at the club from Clyde.

Goodwillie didn't make any appearances for the club after major public outrage over his signing. He had played for Clyde for five years before his failed move to Raith Rovers.

However, Goodwillie looked to have landed a deal to play with Sorrento for the remainder of the season - but it has been scrapped before he arrived in Australia.

A club statement confirmed: "Sorrento Football Club has rescinded its contract with David Goodwillie.

"David was scheduled to arrive in Perth within the next week to commence playing with the Club for the remainder of the 2023 NPLM season.

"The arrangement was non-commercial in nature.

"The Club has informed David of its decision and apologises to anyone in our football and broader community that may have been caused offence by his signing."

An initial announcement had read: "SFC are pleased to announce we have added three players to our mid season first team.

"Clay Gibbs, David Goodwillie & Callum Dobbs have all joined!"

Commenting on Goodwillie's arrival head coach Steven McGarry said: "And with David, we get a player with real quality and experience.

"He's played in the top leagues in England and Scotland while also representing Scotland at international level so he's a massive addition to the club."