The 31-year-old is embarking on his third stint at Pittodrie after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Dons.

A former Aberdeen captain, Shinnie enjoyed a four-year spell with the club after joining from Inverness in 2015.

“Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through,” said boss Barry Robson.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back. This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see.

“He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season.”

Shinnie, who played a crucial role in turning around Aberdeen’s fortunes last season, taking the armband and leading Robson’s side into European football with a third-placed finish.

“My full focus was always on returning here. It’s a club I love. I feel like I am back home again,” said Shinnie.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead. It’s going to be tough but we’re building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I’ve always wanted so there are exciting times ahead.”