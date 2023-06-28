Islanders say that more local control of routes is needed to avoid the crippling transport crisis which has affected rural communities in recent years.

The the Mull & Iona Ferry Committee have gone as far as preparing a feasibility study to look at the possibility of setting up their own service, while Western Isles Council, has also floated the idea of a Western Isles ‘bundle’.

However, there are fears that the most lucrative routes would be sold off to private firms, increasing costs for ferry travellers.

A report for the Net Zero, Energy & Transport Committee also recommended extending CalMac’s contract to ten years instead of the current eight-year cycle, in a bid to improve services.

CalMac's parent company David MacBrayne Group (DMG) has received nearly £900m in taxpayer subsidies over six years from the Scottish Government to run the ferry services since securing the ferry contract in 2016.

The level of handout has soared from £131.939m in 2016/17 to over £163m in 2021/22 including £11.7m in Covid funding.