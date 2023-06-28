A cocktail bar and restaurant in Glasgow was forced to close its doors after a swarm of bees nested outside.
The insects settled on a railing on the terrace area of 63rd+1st in the city’s Bothwell Street on Sunday before migrating to a nearby bin.
The mass swarm forced the business to close for the day, before it reopened on Monday evening after staff were able to move the bin away from the entrance to the bar and restaurant.
Duty manager Petya Petrova told the BBC that “hundreds” of bees arrived randomly and settled onto the railing outside the front of the building “in about 10 minutes”.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the bees were still present outside the bar and restaurant.
The BBC report that beekeepers are due to remove the bees on Wednesday.
