Stephen Kerr has been dropped from Mr Ross's group of shadow ministers where he held the education role and has been replaced by Liam Kerr, who moves sideways from his post as the party's spokesman on net zero, energy and transport.

Meanwhile, Jamie Greene was sacked as the party's justice spokesman and replaced with the MSP who was his deputy, former investigative jounalist Russell Findlay.

The move is a major promotion for Mr Findlay, a former investigative journalist, who was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021. Party chiefs believe he performed well in opposing the Scottish Government's plan to allow transgender people to switch their legal gender on the basis of self declaration.

In the wake of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill (GRRB) Mr Findlay highlighted weaknesses in the process of self-declaration when double rapist Isla Bryson was sent to the country's only prison for women following her conviction. The saga is believed at the time to be among the factors which led to Nicola Sturgeon's decision to stand down as first minister.

It his understood Mr Greene's support for the GRRB played a role in his removal from his post.

The Scottish Conservatives allowed its group of MSPs a free vote on the bill during its Holyrood passage in December, but Mr Greene's vocal backing for the legislation is said to have raised eyebrows in the party.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene voted for the gender recognition reform bill in December. Photo PA.

Mr Kerr, who is the MSP for Central Scotland, took up the education brief in September last year after previously being the party's chief whip at Holyrood.

Alexander Burnett took over the chief whip role from Mr Kerr and remains in the post.

Mr Kerr was convener of Holyrood’s education committee between June 2021 and May 2022 after being elected to the Scottish Parliament for the first time that May.

He was previously a Scottish Conservative MP for Stirling from 2017 to 2019, losing his seat to the SNP's Alyn Smith.

Mr Kerr is now hoping to return to Westminster and yesterday announced that he had been selected as his party's candidate for what is expected to be the new seat of North Tayside at the next General Election. The move is likely to see him up against the SNP's longest serving MP Pete Wishart.

North Tayside is one of the Scottish Tory target seats at the next general election.

It is not completely clear whether Mr Kerr wanted to remain in the education role or whether his decision to stand from the post was voluntary to allow him more time to campaign in the run up to the general election.

"There were discussions yesterday and it was felt Stephen now has a focus on the election which is fast approaching," a source told The Herald.

"North Tayside is a key target seat, it's a winnable seat which Stephen will be playing a key role for as well as his work in the Scottish Parliament."

The frontbench changes also see Douglas Lumsden move to take up Liam Kerr's former brief of net zero, energy and transport and MP and former Scottish Secretary and MP David Mundell appointed in charge of the party's election campaign.

Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr. Photo Getty.

Announcing his reshuffle, Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted to announce this new shadow ministerial line-up, which underlines the formidable talent and strength in depth among the team of Scottish Conservative MSPs.

“I would like to put on record my huge thanks to those who are stepping down from the team, or switching roles, for their sterling work.

“This is a key juncture in Scottish politics, and I’m convinced this new line-up will expose Humza Yousaf’s hopelessly divided and distracted SNP Government.

"The Scottish Conservatives will continue to focus relentlessly on the people’s real priorities – like the global cost-of-living crisis and NHS waiting times – while the nationalists double down on their independence obsession to deflect attention from their appalling record and internal scandals.”

The new shadow ministerial team is as follows:

Leader – Douglas Ross

Deputy Leader – Meghan Gallacher

Party Chairman – Craig Hoy

Deputy Chairwoman – Pam Gosal

Chief Whip – Alexander Burnett

Deputy Chief Whip – Annie Wells

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government – Liz Smith

Deputy – Pam Gosal

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Business, Economic Growth and Tourism – Murdo Fraser

Deputy – Brian Whittle

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care – Sandesh Gulhane

Deputy – Tess White

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills – Liam Kerr

Deputy – Roz McCall

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport – Douglas Lumsden

Deputy – Graham Simpson

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Justice – Russell Findlay

Deputy – Sharon Dowey

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Social Security, Housing and Equalities – Miles Briggs

Deputy – Jeremy Balfour

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and the Islands – Rachael Hamilton

Deputy – Jamie Halcro Johnson

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture – Donald Cameron

Deputy – Alexander Stewart







