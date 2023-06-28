Lisa Cairns, from Dundee, left the family’s rental accommodation in the Mergellina area of the city around 8am on Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

The 44-year-old, who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, did not take her medication with her or any of her belongings.

Lisa was visiting Naples with her mum, stepdad and sister. The family were believed to be due to fly back to Scotland on Wednesday.

Lisa’s stepdad, Vivian Jenkins, told the Daily Record: "We are distraught and worried sick. Lisa was in the apartment and said she wanted to go for a walk yesterday morning.

"Her sister Nicola was going to go with her but before she could come out of the bathroom, Lisa dashed off. We heard the door slam.

Lisa (right) with her sister Nicola (Image: Flo Jenkins)

"We ran downstairs after her but she went out into the street and was nowhere to be seen. We haven't seen her since. She knew we were due to fly home, so we are extremely concerned about her."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office told The Herald: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Italy, and are in contact with the local authorities.”