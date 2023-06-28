A search is underway to trace a vulnerable Scottish woman who vanished in Naples while on a family holiday.
Lisa Cairns, from Dundee, left the family’s rental accommodation in the Mergellina area of the city around 8am on Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
The 44-year-old, who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, did not take her medication with her or any of her belongings.
Lisa was visiting Naples with her mum, stepdad and sister. The family were believed to be due to fly back to Scotland on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Police were 'afraid of night duty' on Scottish isle trialling new approach
Lisa’s stepdad, Vivian Jenkins, told the Daily Record: "We are distraught and worried sick. Lisa was in the apartment and said she wanted to go for a walk yesterday morning.
"Her sister Nicola was going to go with her but before she could come out of the bathroom, Lisa dashed off. We heard the door slam.
"We ran downstairs after her but she went out into the street and was nowhere to be seen. We haven't seen her since. She knew we were due to fly home, so we are extremely concerned about her."
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office told The Herald: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Italy, and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here