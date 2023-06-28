The Dog Lover Show Returns to Sec Glasgow with an Exciting Program this September
Glasgow - With great excitement, we announce the return of the much-anticipated event, The Dog Lover Show, to Glasgow’s SEC on September 9th and 10th. This year's edition promises to be even more thrilling, with a variety of activities and exhibitors.
We are delighted to announce that the beloved presenter, Des Clarke, will once again be the special guest this year. His charisma and sense of humor will ensure fun-filled moments and entertainment for all event attendees.
One of the key themes we will be highlighting at the show this year is dog adoption. We want to emphasize the importance of providing loving homes to rescue dogs. That's why we are thrilled to introduce the face of The Dog Lover Show: Abby. A Podenco rescued in Spain who now resides in Scotland.
The Dog Lover Show will feature a wide range of exhibitors offering products and services for dog enthusiasts. From toys and accessories to high-quality care and nutritional products, there will be something for all your furry friends.
We cannot forget to mention the exciting "Insta Dogs" feature, where Scotland's most famous insta dogs will gather to showcase their charm and their rise to fame. In addition, we will present "Meet the Breeds," a dedicated space to meet and learn about different dog breeds. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with breed experts and discover the unique characteristics of each breed. As a new addition this year, we will be hosting the thrilling "Grooming Competition." For the first time, talented expert groomers will compete to showcase their skills and creativity in beautifying the participating furry companions. It will be a true spectacle of style and expertise!
We are proud to have two distinguished sponsors this year:
Firstly, The Dog Trust, an organisation dedicated to promoting responsible dog adoption. Their commitment to the well-being and happiness of dogs is admirable, and we look forward to raising awareness about the importance of providing them with loving homes.
Secondly, we have The Natural Vet. They will also be present the Vets Feature stand and much sought after "Kids Vet Club," where the little ones will have the opportunity to embark on the exciting world of veterinary medicine and learn about dog care in a fun and educational way.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of The Dog Lover Show at SEC Glasgow on September 9th and 10th. This event will be an unforgettable experience for dog lovers, with exciting activities, incredible displays, and the presence of special guests.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website: www.thedoglovershow.co.uk
