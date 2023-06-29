Travelling along the NC500 in Northern Scotland isn't just for diesel or petrol cars anymore, as now electric vehicles can get in on the action too.
There are now dozens of EV charging stations to allow you and your electric car to take in the sights of the popular route.
Where can I charge my electric car on the NC500?
📢 Calling all EV enthusiasts! 🚗⚡️
Tag us in your weekend adventures and show off the power of electric driving with #ChargePlaceScotland! 📸🔌
Need support? Our 24/7 service center is just a call away at 0141 648 0750. Drive with confidence knowing we've got you covered⚙️ pic.twitter.com/88GWeNZ0jM
Luckily, the NC500 has been ranked the best road in the UK for EV road trips with data from Leasing.com finding that the route is the most stress-free and accessible for electric cars.
In 2022, it was found that there were at least 30 charging stations along the circular route which runs from Inverness.
ChargingPlace Scotland and CPS EV Charge
Happy #CleanAirDay from all of us at #ChargePlaceScotland
With over 2500 public charge points on our network, we thank those who are helping
'82% of people think that air pollution should be a priority for the UK an increase of 11% over the last three years' pic.twitter.com/qxgvdFb9lZ
ChargingPlace Scotland is one of the largest providers in the area for electric vehicle charging with stations being found on Harbour Road, Stadium Road, Bishop's Road and Kilveab Road in and around Inverness.
Several more ChargingPlace Scotland stations exist along the A9 near Alness, Invergordon, Knockbreck, Ardgay, Dornoch, and Golspie.
On the Western side of the route, two can be found in Ullapool while another can be found in Achnasheen.
A CPS EV Charging station is also present in Dingwall on Ormidale Place off High Street.
