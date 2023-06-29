There are now dozens of EV charging stations to allow you and your electric car to take in the sights of the popular route.

Luckily, the NC500 has been ranked the best road in the UK for EV road trips with data from Leasing.com finding that the route is the most stress-free and accessible for electric cars.

In 2022, it was found that there were at least 30 charging stations along the circular route which runs from Inverness.

ChargingPlace Scotland and CPS EV Charge

ChargingPlace Scotland is one of the largest providers in the area for electric vehicle charging with stations being found on Harbour Road, Stadium Road, Bishop's Road and Kilveab Road in and around Inverness.

Several more ChargingPlace Scotland stations exist along the A9 near Alness, Invergordon, Knockbreck, Ardgay, Dornoch, and Golspie.

On the Western side of the route, two can be found in Ullapool while another can be found in Achnasheen.

A CPS EV Charging station is also present in Dingwall on Ormidale Place off High Street.