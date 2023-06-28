St Mirren have completed the signing of Zach Hemming.
The goalkeeper joins the Buddies on a season-long loan from Middlesborough.
The 23-year-old is certainly no stranger to Scottish football, having spent the past two seasons on loan at Kilmarnock.
The keeper was a standout during Killie's Championship title-winning campaign under Tommy Wright and Derek McInnes, earning himself cult status among a large section of the fan base.
However, he failed to make to retain the No.1 jersey last term in the top flight, as Sam Walker eventually established himself as the Rugby Park side's first choice.
Hemming is ready to put a difficult campaign behind him though, as he looks to gain more first-team experience at the SMiSA Stadium.
"I’m delighted to be here," Hemming commented. "I remember seeing the team when I was at Kilmarnock and it seems very structured and everyone knows their role in the team.
"The manager knows how capable I am and what I can do so I just want to impress. I can’t wait to get going."
Stephen Robinson said: "Zach is someone that we have been looking at for a while. We watched him at Kilmarnock and I know the goalkeeping coach at Middlesborough.
"We’ve had really good reports on Zach and we’ve seen him close hand so I’m very confident that he will come in and do well.
"He’s a young, enthusiastic goalkeeper and we’re delighted to have him in."
It comes as transfer interest in Buddies No.1 Trevor Carson looks set to be ramped up.
Reports suggest that both Dundee clubs, St Johnstone and Blackpool are keen on the Northern Irishman's services, as his future looks to lie elsewhere.
