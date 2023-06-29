Guests will be guided on ‘their own wellness journey’ with a choice of four experiences designed to relax, invigorate, detox or aid physical recovery.

Owners Kimpton say the state-of-the-art facilities have elevated the five-star hotel’s popular thermal suite to a ‘new era’ in spa wellness.

The relaxation pools, crystal steam room, and hydrotherapy pool have also been upgraded as part of the ambitious project, as have the spa’s nine treatment rooms.



It boasts the first snow shower in Scotland, one of only two in the UK, where guests can stand or sit as fresh snow falls upon them - which encourages body temperature and blood circulation to restore to normal temperatures, promoting recovery and release of muscle tension.



Guests will also be able to experience a custom-built Himalayan salt room cocooned with pink salt bricks which is said to improve respiratory function, reduce inflammation and aid detoxification.

The spa, which partners with Lewis-born seaweed brand ishga, will re-open to the public on July 10.



Finlay Anderson, spa director, said: “We’ve used years of expertise rooted in physiological science to develop a 360-degree wellness experience for our guests - and one that’s easy to follow.

“The concept - taking influence from the Scottish Hebrides and wellbeing benefits of nature - places Spa at Blythswood at the core of wellness in Scotland.

“Guests will be reminded of the rugged landscapes, clear waters and natural beauty, while the team’s experience has allowed us to develop meaningful, multi-sensory experiences for our guests.”