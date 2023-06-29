Morrison, who won 46 caps for his country, was part of the backroom team for the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying victories over Norway and Georgia. He will work with the Scotland Men’s Head Coach alongside John Carver, Austin MacPhee and Chris Woods.

Morrison made his Scotland debut in a friendly against the Czech Republic in Prague, in 2008. He would become a regular in the Scotland midfield over the next decade, scoring three goals, including the opener against England at Wembley in 2013.

The midfielder featured regularly in the Premier League for Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion - where he played under Scotland boss Clarke for a period. Upon his retirement from playing in 2019, Morrison joined the coaching staff at West Bromwich Albion and he will combine this national team role with a role within the club’s academy.

Morrison said: “It was always a great honour to represent Scotland every time I put on the shirt and it is a privilege to be given an opportunity to work with the men’s national team in a coaching capacity.

“During the recent camp, I witnessed the high standards driven by the coaching staff and players alike and I am thrilled to be a part of the group going forward, at what is a hugely exciting time for the Scotland men’s national team.”