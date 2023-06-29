The 20-year-old heads to Paisley from Maccabi Haifa on an initial loan until the end of the season.

But the Buddies hold the option to sign Nahmani on permanent terms as part of the deal.

Nahmani came to the attention of the St Mirren coaching team through contacts involved in Ryan Strain's move to Paisley last season before a standout campaign.

And boss Stephen Robinson is hoping for a similar impact from "exciting" Nahmani who was previously selected as the Most Valuable Player of the U19 league.

The St Mirren boss commented: "Stav came to us through the same contacts that we got Ryan Strain from Maccabi Haifa.

"He’s a young player that’s come through the Israeli age groups.

"He’s got a great work ethic and he gives us real raw pace running in behind.

"We hope he can add goals to our team and pace in the forward areas.

"He’s a real exciting one that can play in a couple of areas across the forward areas.”

Nahmani has played for Israel through the age groups to under-21 level and made his debut for the Maccabi Haifa first-team in 2020.

It comes as Eamonn Brophy left the club to sign permanent terms at Ross County.

The striker - capped for Scotland - spent the second half of last season on loan in Dingwall.

And Malky Mackay's side have splashed out a six-figure fee to sign Brophy for good.

A St Mirren club statement confirmed: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that Eamonn Brophy has departed the club to join Ross County on a permanent deal.

"The forward joins the Staggies for an undisclosed six-figure transfer fee.

"Eamonn joined St Mirren in January 2021 – initially on loan – before completing a three-year deal that summer. The 27-year-old would go on to make 58 appearances for the Buddies, scoring eight goals.

"We thank Eamonn for his service to the club and wish him the best in his future career."