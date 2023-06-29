The English Premier League side, known as 'The Toffees', have paid homage to Archibald Leitch by featuring his trademark criss-cross balustrade design - synonymous with any match day at the club’s Goodison Park stadium - on the new top’s collar and shirt sleeves.

Glasgow-born Leitch was commissioned throughout the early 20th century to revamp the stadium, which is situated in the Walton area of Liverpool.

The home of Everton since 1892, Goodison Park is regarded as the first major football ground built in England (only Scotland had more advanced grounds), and has hosted more top-flight games than any other stadium south of the border, as well as an FA Cup Final (and replay) and World Cup semi-final.

In 1907, Leitch was hired to design a two-tiered stand at the Park End, which was followed by a Leitch designed, double-decker Main Stand - featuring his trademark gable and criss-cross steelwork balcony - in 1909.

His next development followed in 1926, with the construction of another Leitch double-decker stand on the Bullens Road side, which was linked in 1938 to a similar stand at the Gladwys Street end of the stadium.

These stands survived unchanged until 1969-70 when the Main Stand was replaced with a new three-tiered stand, before the oldest of the surviving Leitch structures, the Park End stand, was demolished and replaced with a new stand in 1994.

Leitch’s famous latticework pattern still visible in the stadium’s Gwladys Street and Bullens Road stands today, and his designs will continue to accommodate the Toffees’ faithful until Everton make the move to their new 52,888-seat stadium in Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of the 2025-26 season.

Goodison Park (Image: Getty)

Born in Glasgow on April 27, 1865 on Comleypark Street, Camlachie, Leitch was the fourth of six children of blacksmith Archibald Leitch Sr.

Known as the ‘Godfather of stadium architecture’, his name is written in the history books of British football.

Having started his career in factory design, Camlachie-born Leitch, the son of a blacksmith, moved into stadium design with the commission to build Ibrox Park, the home of boyhood heroes Rangers, in 1899.

As the leader in his field between 1899 and 1939, Leitch designed part of or all of more than 20 stadiums in the UK and Ireland alongside Goodison Park, including Anfield, Old Trafford, Celtic Park, White Hart Lane, Stamford Bridge and Highbury.

And while ground improvements or stadiums being demolished have meant that the majority of his work has disappeared, his legacy lives on at grounds like Goodison and Ibrox in his native Glasgow.

Ibrox Stadium (Image: Getty)

About the new jersey, Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of Everton kit manufacturer Hummel, said: “This is a truly special year for hummel as we celebrate 100 years as a brand.

“Because of this, we wanted our kits to reflect the principles that have made hummel wear so distinctive during that time, while also staying true to the traditions we know Evertonians respect and cherish.

“We are proud to have created a look we believe reflects us as a brand but remains authentically Everton through elements inspired by the great Goodison Park.”

While Everton player Dwight McNeil, who took part in the 2023/24 home kit photoshoot, said: “I like what hummel have done with the kit, giving it a retro look and bringing elements of Goodison into it that I think fans will really appreciate.

“Goodison – and the fans – are obviously massive to us and I can’t wait to be wearing this shirt when the season kicks off.”

The new 2023/2024 home kit is not the first time the club have paid homage to Leitch’s work.

Everton’s Umbro home kit for the 2019-20 season featured a design twist inspired by the architect’s distinctive criss-crossed steelwork from the upper tier of Goodison Park’s Bullens Road stand.

The iconic feature of the stadium was used as the influence for a modern graphic that appeared prominently on the chest of the royal blue home jersey.

When completed, the brick base of Everton’s new £505 million stadium will also incorporate a subtle nod to Goodison Park's famous Archibald Leitch latticework.

Jon-Scott Kohli, Project Architect of the new stadium, explained: “The beauty of the stadium façade is that it perfectly blends handmade craftsmanship and modern technologies into something that is instantly recognisable as being part of Liverpool’s historic dockland and the heritage of Goodison Park.”