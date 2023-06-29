Everton Football Club have honoured the work of a legendary Scottish stadium architect in the design of its new 2023/24 home kit.
The English Premier League side, known as 'The Toffees', have paid homage to Archibald Leitch by featuring his trademark criss-cross balustrade design - synonymous with any match day at the club’s Goodison Park stadium - on the new top’s collar and shirt sleeves.
Glasgow-born Leitch was commissioned throughout the early 20th century to revamp the stadium, which is situated in the Walton area of Liverpool.
The home of Everton since 1892, Goodison Park is regarded as the first major football ground built in England (only Scotland had more advanced grounds), and has hosted more top-flight games than any other stadium south of the border, as well as an FA Cup Final (and replay) and World Cup semi-final.
READ MORE: Are these Glasgow's 10 best buildings?
In 1907, Leitch was hired to design a two-tiered stand at the Park End, which was followed by a Leitch designed, double-decker Main Stand - featuring his trademark gable and criss-cross steelwork balcony - in 1909.
His next development followed in 1926, with the construction of another Leitch double-decker stand on the Bullens Road side, which was linked in 1938 to a similar stand at the Gladwys Street end of the stadium.
These stands survived unchanged until 1969-70 when the Main Stand was replaced with a new three-tiered stand, before the oldest of the surviving Leitch structures, the Park End stand, was demolished and replaced with a new stand in 1994.
Leitch’s famous latticework pattern still visible in the stadium’s Gwladys Street and Bullens Road stands today, and his designs will continue to accommodate the Toffees’ faithful until Everton make the move to their new 52,888-seat stadium in Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of the 2025-26 season.
Born in Glasgow on April 27, 1865 on Comleypark Street, Camlachie, Leitch was the fourth of six children of blacksmith Archibald Leitch Sr.
Known as the ‘Godfather of stadium architecture’, his name is written in the history books of British football.
Having started his career in factory design, Camlachie-born Leitch, the son of a blacksmith, moved into stadium design with the commission to build Ibrox Park, the home of boyhood heroes Rangers, in 1899.
As the leader in his field between 1899 and 1939, Leitch designed part of or all of more than 20 stadiums in the UK and Ireland alongside Goodison Park, including Anfield, Old Trafford, Celtic Park, White Hart Lane, Stamford Bridge and Highbury.
And while ground improvements or stadiums being demolished have meant that the majority of his work has disappeared, his legacy lives on at grounds like Goodison and Ibrox in his native Glasgow.
About the new jersey, Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of Everton kit manufacturer Hummel, said: “This is a truly special year for hummel as we celebrate 100 years as a brand.
“Because of this, we wanted our kits to reflect the principles that have made hummel wear so distinctive during that time, while also staying true to the traditions we know Evertonians respect and cherish.
“We are proud to have created a look we believe reflects us as a brand but remains authentically Everton through elements inspired by the great Goodison Park.”
While Everton player Dwight McNeil, who took part in the 2023/24 home kit photoshoot, said: “I like what hummel have done with the kit, giving it a retro look and bringing elements of Goodison into it that I think fans will really appreciate.
READ MORE: The Ange Postecoglou factor set to influence Harry Kane's Tottenham future
“Goodison – and the fans – are obviously massive to us and I can’t wait to be wearing this shirt when the season kicks off.”
The new 2023/2024 home kit is not the first time the club have paid homage to Leitch’s work.
Everton’s Umbro home kit for the 2019-20 season featured a design twist inspired by the architect’s distinctive criss-crossed steelwork from the upper tier of Goodison Park’s Bullens Road stand.
The iconic feature of the stadium was used as the influence for a modern graphic that appeared prominently on the chest of the royal blue home jersey.
When completed, the brick base of Everton’s new £505 million stadium will also incorporate a subtle nod to Goodison Park's famous Archibald Leitch latticework.
Jon-Scott Kohli, Project Architect of the new stadium, explained: “The beauty of the stadium façade is that it perfectly blends handmade craftsmanship and modern technologies into something that is instantly recognisable as being part of Liverpool’s historic dockland and the heritage of Goodison Park.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here