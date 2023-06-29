The Scottish FA have confirmed that Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has escaped without punishment for his role in the melee that marred the end of last month’s Edinburgh derby against rivals Hearts.
Both clubs have been hit with fines from the governing body following a Hampden hearing into the unsavoury incident following the final whistle in the 1-1 draw on May 27.
After both admitted the ill-discipline, Hearts have been ordered to pay £6,000, whilst Hibs will pay £6,400 reflecting a separate review of their player misconduct over the whole season under disciplinary rule 79.
Despite being ‘sent-off’ by referee Don Robertson, Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher has joined Johnson in escaping any censure after compliance officer Martin Black decided against further action.
Meanwhile, Easter Road defender Rocky Bushiri will serve an immediate two-game suspension after being ‘red-carded’ in the tunnel and will miss the first two Premiership games of the new campaign.
Keeper Ross Stewart, who has since left Hearts, will also serve an immediate two-game ban.
The capital foes were both served with notices of complaint that accused them of breaching disciplinary rule 204, which states that players and officials should ‘conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match’.
It further states that clubs should refrain from ‘becoming embroiled in a confrontation’, ‘conduct that is likely to lead to or exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation’ or ‘conduct that may otherwise incite disorder’.
Cameras appeared to catch Johnson catching opposite number Steven Naismith with a swinging arm when they shook hands at the full-time whistle.
Personnel from both sides then got involved before the disorder moved from the touchline to the centre of the pitch, where officials from the clubs struggled to bring an end to the fracas before tempers eventually cooled.
Johnson, who admitted afterwards he had been upset by Naismith’s apparent criticism of predecessor Robbie Neilson, said: “I didn't see a lot of it. It started with a conversation and my dad’s bigger than your dad-type chat.
“It’s passionate in the technical area. I’ll have my way of believing how a manager should act in a technical area and he’ll have his, and sometimes managers butt heads.
“We move on, we move on. It’s a passionate place, it’s a derby, these things go on.”
The draw ensured Hearts stayed fourth and above Hibs in the Premiership table, and earned them passage to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, whilst Hibs finished fifth and will enter the competition one round earlier.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here