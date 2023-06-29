Both clubs have been hit with fines from the governing body following a Hampden hearing into the unsavoury incident following the final whistle in the 1-1 draw on May 27.

After both admitted the ill-discipline, Hearts have been ordered to pay £6,000, whilst Hibs will pay £6,400 reflecting a separate review of their player misconduct over the whole season under disciplinary rule 79.

Despite being ‘sent-off’ by referee Don Robertson, Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher has joined Johnson in escaping any censure after compliance officer Martin Black decided against further action.

Meanwhile, Easter Road defender Rocky Bushiri will serve an immediate two-game suspension after being ‘red-carded’ in the tunnel and will miss the first two Premiership games of the new campaign.

Keeper Ross Stewart, who has since left Hearts, will also serve an immediate two-game ban.

The capital foes were both served with notices of complaint that accused them of breaching disciplinary rule 204, which states that players and officials should ‘conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match’.

It further states that clubs should refrain from ‘becoming embroiled in a confrontation’, ‘conduct that is likely to lead to or exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation’ or ‘conduct that may otherwise incite disorder’.

Cameras appeared to catch Johnson catching opposite number Steven Naismith with a swinging arm when they shook hands at the full-time whistle.

Personnel from both sides then got involved before the disorder moved from the touchline to the centre of the pitch, where officials from the clubs struggled to bring an end to the fracas before tempers eventually cooled.

Johnson, who admitted afterwards he had been upset by Naismith’s apparent criticism of predecessor Robbie Neilson, said: “I didn't see a lot of it. It started with a conversation and my dad’s bigger than your dad-type chat.

“It’s passionate in the technical area. I’ll have my way of believing how a manager should act in a technical area and he’ll have his, and sometimes managers butt heads.

“We move on, we move on. It’s a passionate place, it’s a derby, these things go on.”

The draw ensured Hearts stayed fourth and above Hibs in the Premiership table, and earned them passage to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, whilst Hibs finished fifth and will enter the competition one round earlier.