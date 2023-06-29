The 27-year-old playmaker, who has been at Scotstoun since 2021 and has been capped nine times by Argentina, ended last season in possession of the jersey when he played in the Challenge Cup final defeat by Toulon. But he arguably owed his starting berth there to the fact that Tom Jordan was suspended, and in the coming season he faces competition at No 10 not only from Jordan but also from Ross Thompson and Duncan Weir, in addition to versatile centre Stafford McDowall, who can slot in at stand-off as well as at full-back.

Miotti believes, however, that he has made significant advances in his game since signing from Australian team Western Force. And, speaking on the Warriors website, he suggested that the team as a whole could also keep getting better under head coach Franco Smith.

“I’m so happy staying at Scotstoun,” he said. “We have an incredible group of players here, and I believe that we can do something big for the club.

“I really enjoyed last season, despite the fact I had a couple of injuries. We played some excellent rugby and it was such a special environment to be a part of.

“I think that I’ve improved a lot from when I first arrived, and I want to keep improving under Franco and the coaches. I’m always trying to give my best and improve my quality as a player.

“My main goal is to start as many games as possible in the No 10 jersey. And I want to help this team win silverware.”

Those injuries he mentioned restricted Miotti’s appearances last season, and he has still only played 20 times for the Warriors since joining almost exactly two years ago. Nonetheless, he has done enough in those appearances to convince Smith that he can be a useful part of the squad in the seasons to come.

“We’re pleased to retain Domingo’s services ahead of the new season, as we continue our preparations for an exciting campaign,” the South African said. “He always comes into training eager to improve and give his all for this group, and he played his part in some memorable team performances last season.

“His skill set is clear for all to see and he has fully bought into what we’re looking to build at Scotstoun. We’re excited to continue to work with him.”