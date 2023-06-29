Domingo Miotti says he is out to make the Glasgow No 10 shirt his own - and win silverware with the Warriors - after signing a two-year contract extension.
The 27-year-old playmaker, who has been at Scotstoun since 2021 and has been capped nine times by Argentina, ended last season in possession of the jersey when he played in the Challenge Cup final defeat by Toulon. But he arguably owed his starting berth there to the fact that Tom Jordan was suspended, and in the coming season he faces competition at No 10 not only from Jordan but also from Ross Thompson and Duncan Weir, in addition to versatile centre Stafford McDowall, who can slot in at stand-off as well as at full-back.
Miotti believes, however, that he has made significant advances in his game since signing from Australian team Western Force. And, speaking on the Warriors website, he suggested that the team as a whole could also keep getting better under head coach Franco Smith.
“I’m so happy staying at Scotstoun,” he said. “We have an incredible group of players here, and I believe that we can do something big for the club.
“I really enjoyed last season, despite the fact I had a couple of injuries. We played some excellent rugby and it was such a special environment to be a part of.
“I think that I’ve improved a lot from when I first arrived, and I want to keep improving under Franco and the coaches. I’m always trying to give my best and improve my quality as a player.
“My main goal is to start as many games as possible in the No 10 jersey. And I want to help this team win silverware.”
Those injuries he mentioned restricted Miotti’s appearances last season, and he has still only played 20 times for the Warriors since joining almost exactly two years ago. Nonetheless, he has done enough in those appearances to convince Smith that he can be a useful part of the squad in the seasons to come.
“We’re pleased to retain Domingo’s services ahead of the new season, as we continue our preparations for an exciting campaign,” the South African said. “He always comes into training eager to improve and give his all for this group, and he played his part in some memorable team performances last season.
“His skill set is clear for all to see and he has fully bought into what we’re looking to build at Scotstoun. We’re excited to continue to work with him.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here