The club have paid homage to Leitch by featuring his trademark criss-cross balustrade design - synonymous with any match day at the club’s Goodison Park stadium - on the new top’s collar and shirt sleeves.

It's the second time the English Premier League side have paid homage to the Scot, with their Umbro home kit for the 2019-20 season also featuring a design twist inspired by the architect’s distinctive criss-crossed steelwork.

Here is his legacy explained:

Who was Archibald Leitch?

Known as the ‘Godfather of stadium architecture’, his name is written in the history books of British football.

Having started his career in factory design, Camlachie-born Leitch, the son of a blacksmith, moved into stadium design with the commission to build Ibrox Park, the home of boyhood heroes Rangers, in 1899.

As the leader in his field between 1899 and 1939, Leitch designed part of or all of more than 20 stadiums in the UK and Ireland.

What stadiums did he have a hand in designing?

Anfield, Liverpool

Ayresome Park, Middlesbrough

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Celtic Park, Glasgow

Craven Cottage, West London

Dalymount Park, Dublin

The Den, South London

Dens Park, Dundee

The Dell, Southampton

Ewood Park, Blackburn

Fratton Park, Portsmouth

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Home Park, Plymouth

Ibrox Park, Glasgow

Highbury, North London

Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield

Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Maine Road, Manchester

Molineux, Wolverhampton

Old Trafford, Manchester

Park Avenue, Bradford

Roker Park, Sunderland

Selhurst Park, London

Stamford Bridge, West London

Starks Park, Kirkcaldy

Twickenham Stadium, London

Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh

Valley Parade, Bradford

Villa Park, Birmingham

West Ham Stadium, London

White Hart Lane, London

Windsor Park, Belfast

What do we know about his life in Glasgow?

Born in Glasgow on April 27, 1865, on Comleypark Street, Camlachie, Leitch was the fourth of six children of blacksmith Archibald Leitch Sr.

Born on April 27 in 1865, Leitch won a scholarship to Hutchesons’ Grammar School and went on to Anderson’s College to study science. His early professional life saw him hold a variety of engineering jobs across Glasgow

Are there other traces of his work in Glasgow?

Yes, Leitch also designed the Sentinel Works, a patternmaking shop and office for an engineering firm, in 1903. Located in Glasgow’s Polmadie area, it was the earliest reinforced concrete (ferro concrete) building in Scotland.



