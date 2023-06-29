Everton have honoured the work of legendary Scottish stadium architect Archibald Leitch in the design of their new 2023/24 home kit.
The club have paid homage to Leitch by featuring his trademark criss-cross balustrade design - synonymous with any match day at the club’s Goodison Park stadium - on the new top’s collar and shirt sleeves.
It's the second time the English Premier League side have paid homage to the Scot, with their Umbro home kit for the 2019-20 season also featuring a design twist inspired by the architect’s distinctive criss-crossed steelwork.
Here is his legacy explained:
Who was Archibald Leitch?
Known as the ‘Godfather of stadium architecture’, his name is written in the history books of British football.
Having started his career in factory design, Camlachie-born Leitch, the son of a blacksmith, moved into stadium design with the commission to build Ibrox Park, the home of boyhood heroes Rangers, in 1899.
As the leader in his field between 1899 and 1939, Leitch designed part of or all of more than 20 stadiums in the UK and Ireland.
What stadiums did he have a hand in designing?
Anfield, Liverpool
Ayresome Park, Middlesbrough
Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Celtic Park, Glasgow
Craven Cottage, West London
Dalymount Park, Dublin
The Den, South London
Dens Park, Dundee
The Dell, Southampton
Ewood Park, Blackburn
Fratton Park, Portsmouth
Goodison Park, Liverpool
Hampden Park, Glasgow
Home Park, Plymouth
Ibrox Park, Glasgow
Highbury, North London
Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield
Lansdowne Road, Dublin
Leeds Road, Huddersfield
Maine Road, Manchester
Molineux, Wolverhampton
Old Trafford, Manchester
Park Avenue, Bradford
Roker Park, Sunderland
Selhurst Park, London
Stamford Bridge, West London
Starks Park, Kirkcaldy
Twickenham Stadium, London
Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh
Valley Parade, Bradford
Villa Park, Birmingham
West Ham Stadium, London
White Hart Lane, London
Windsor Park, Belfast
What do we know about his life in Glasgow?
Born in Glasgow on April 27, 1865, on Comleypark Street, Camlachie, Leitch was the fourth of six children of blacksmith Archibald Leitch Sr.
Born on April 27 in 1865, Leitch won a scholarship to Hutchesons’ Grammar School and went on to Anderson’s College to study science. His early professional life saw him hold a variety of engineering jobs across Glasgow
Are there other traces of his work in Glasgow?
Yes, Leitch also designed the Sentinel Works, a patternmaking shop and office for an engineering firm, in 1903. Located in Glasgow’s Polmadie area, it was the earliest reinforced concrete (ferro concrete) building in Scotland.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here