Edinburgh will play pre-season friendlies at home to Connacht and Bath on successive weekends in early autumn, the club have announced. The Irish province will visit on Friday 29 September, while the English Premiership team will head north for the match on Friday 6 October, with both games kicking off at 7.30pm.
A press release announcing the games said they would be played at "the home of Edinburgh Rugby". The capital club’s new ground has been known as the DAM Health Stadium since it opened in September 2021, but it is understood that the naming agreement with the medical company has now expired. A new title sponsor is expected to be confirmed before too long, but in the meantime the ground is being referred to, prosaically though accurately enough, as the Edinburgh Rugby Stadium.
Bath were Edinburgh’s original opponents in European competition back in 1996, and the teams have met several times since. Their most recent meeting was in the spring of 2022 in a Challenge Cup tie, which the Scottish side won 41-19.
Scotland stand-off Finn Russell is now officially a Bath player, having left Racing 92 at the end of the season. However, Russell will be otherwise engaged on Rugby World Cup duty when his new employers head north.
READ MORE: Domingo Miotti hopes to make the Glasgow No.10 shirt his own
Connacht most recently played Edinburgh in March at home, when they won 41-26. It was a different story in 2022 when they last came to the capital, however, as they lost 56-8.
The game against Connacht is included in Edinburgh's 2023-24 season-ticket package. Season-ticket holders can buy tickets for the Bath match at a 50 per cent discount. Sale dates for both matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Last week Glasgow announced a pre-season friendly at home to Zebre, on Saturday 30 September at 6pm. The Warriors will also have an away pre-season match against as-yet-unannounced opponents.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here