FOUR members of the Scotland squad signed for Leicester yesterday as the Midlands club continued preparations for its first season in the top flight of English women’s rugby. The Tigers have recruited lock Eva Donaldson, hooker Elis Martin, winger Francesca McGhie and centre Evie Wills - all of whom saw action in this year’s Six Nations Championship and are among the most promising young members of Bryan Easson’s national squad.
Donaldson played a vital role off the bench in the home win against Italy that finally brought a long losing streak to an end, while Martin has emerged as a dynamic back-up to senior player Lana Skeldon in the middle of the front row. Wills has played for the Scotland Sevens team as well as for the senior side, and McGhie emerged as one of the stars of this year’s Championship, scoring what was arguably the try of the season in the win against Ireland which concluded the campaign.
“We are very excited for the girls to join up with the squad,” Leicester’s head of women’s rugby Vicky Macqueen said. “The firepower up front and at the set piece, combined with the speed and engine in the backfield, will elevate our game across the park. These are four Scottish internationals right at the beginning of their time in top-level rugby, all four with enormous potential and a versatility that will be invaluable in getting us ready for the 2023-24 season.”
The Tigers will feature in the coming season’s Premiership after easily finishing top of the Championship last time out, when they won all 18 of their games. “It is such a great time for women’s rugby and Leicester Tigers are hugely committed to growing the game,” said McGhie, who can also play at centre and full-back. “It is also my debut in Premiership Women’s Rugby, so it’s very exciting for me to be playing at the top level.”
Another Scotland international, prop Leah Bartlett, joined Leicester in May.
