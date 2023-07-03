Under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, officers in the UK are not permitted to strike, cannot join a trade union, and are limited in what industrial action they can take.

Last year the Scottish Police Federation announced a "withdrawal of goodwill" which meant submitting overtime claims for things which officers would usually do on their own time, not turning up for shifts early and not staying late after shifts.

The action was ended in August after a 5% increase was agreed.

Now the body is looking to secure an 8.5% pay rise and officers could 'work to rule' in order to secure it.

The SPF has also requested that future pay for police is linked to an average pay index from April 1, 2024 as opposed to annual negotiations

General secretary David Kennedy told the Daily Record: "There is absolutely a strong prospect of officers working to rule, or, as we prefer to say, to regulations.

"We have to try to make sure we maintain standards in line with other public servants, and in the last 16 years or so we have lost a lot of ground. In a crisis, we are the first port of call, but we have not been treated as we deserved in recent years.

"The public understandably expects high standards from police officers, but it now feels as though we’re being taken for granted.

“Our pay and conditions have been eroded badly since 2006.

“We wish all other public servants well in securing favourable pay and conditions, but we cannot ignore the fact that police pay has fallen behind.

“We have a complex, difficult, dangerous and stressful job. We have the power of arrest and authority to use force.

“We are at serious risk of assault and injury.

“These special features, taken with many others, should be compensated in pay."

He further said that the organisation was looking for police to be given similar increases as those given to the fire service, nurses and teachers.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Policing is and will continue to be a priority. We are grateful to our police officers and staff who provide a vital service every day to ensure we continue to have a safe, protected, and resilient Scotland. Pay has been negotiated for many years through the Police Negotiating Board. The PNB process is ongoing in relation to pay for 2023-24.”

The Scottish Police Authority, which oversees Police Scotland for the Scottish Government, said it is working to reach an agreement.