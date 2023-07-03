Staff at a troubled Glasgow bar have revealed the dates when they will strike - the first industrial action of its type anywhere in the UK for over 20 years.
Workers at the 13th Note in Merchant City will walk out on Friday July 14 - and will then continue to withdraw their labour every weekend until August 6.
Unite Hospitality, which represents 95 per cent of the workers employed at the venue, exclusively shared details of the plan with our sister title the Glasgow Times on Monday morning.
It says the strike will go ahead unless drastic improvements are made by the owners of the King Street bar.
The escalating dispute, which has been rumbling on since March when workers lodged an official grievance, centres on the trade union’s campaign to secure better wages, improvements to health and safety and trade union recognition for those employed by the iconic music venue.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the 13th Note bar in Glasgow are united in taking a stand in what could be the first bar workers’ strike across the UK in over 20 years. That says a lot about them, their strength of feeling and the stage this dispute has now reached.
Unite says it represents 95 per cent of the workers at the bar.
Bryan Simpson, lead organiser for Unite Hospitality, said that a breakdown is negotiations had brought the workforce to break point.
He added: “Unless the owners of 13th Note get back around the negotiating table to propose improvements to wages, health and safety as well as union recognition, the rift between the owner and workers will only grow wider.”
Nick Troy, who works as a chef at the venue, said: "We've tried for 17 weeks to resolve this and we have been trying to reason with the management. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, or a step that we wanted to take but from wages to hygiene and understaffing, and our demands have not been properly listened to. People are worried about the ramifications of a strike because we all want the 13th Note to succeed, but we hope this will send a message to management that we have had enough.
"We want them to get back around the table for meaningful negotiations to try and reach a resolution."
The venue’s owner, Jacqueline Fennessy, denied that the strike action is backed by all of the staff who work there.
In a statement to the Glasgow Times she said: “Unite the Union do not have 100% support for strike action from 13th Note staff.
“Only 10 union members actually voted in the ballot, out of 17 union who were eligible, and I will state again, there are no health and safety issues in the venue.
“Any issues raised by Environmental Health were dealt with immediately and we were authorised to reopen within 72 hours.
“I would reiterate there are no staff at the 13th Note on zero-hour contracts and all staff are being paid above the Living Wage.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article