Scott Tiffoney had one attempt at playing in Scotland’s top-flight some four years ago at Livingston.

Left bereft of confidence and needing a fresh challenge to get his career back on track, he moved to Partick Thistle a short while after.

His spell at Firhill has reminded everyone of the attacker’s capabilities, with the 24-year-old putting in a series of impressive performances for the Jags in the Championship during his time working under Ian McCall and Kris Doolan.

His Thistle experience ultimately ended in heartbreak as they fell at the final hurdle in the Premiership promotion push, losing to Ross County on penalties after a total collapse during the second leg of their play-off last month.

But then came the chance to sign for Dundee. Tony Docherty has put his faith in Tiffoney, and that means a lot to the winger. He’s determined to repay that but proving he has what it takes to cut it at the elite level in Scottish football.

“I am settling in well. I am getting to know the area and it is going well so far,” Tiffoney explained. “I knew a few of the boys from previous clubs I have been at. I knew Zac Rudden, Luke McCowan and Shaun Byrne so that has helped. But all the boys have been great.

“I think that is one of the things the gaffer looks for when he brings in players – to make sure they are all good lads.

“I am planning on moving up here. If you are going to have a go in the Premiership you may as well look at it in the right way and have a proper go at it. The drive from Glasgow to Dundee is not the best in the world. Doing that every day doesn’t help you. You gain more from being up here.

“I had a few clubs who were interested. Obviously after the heartbreak of the play-off final I had to meet a few of them and make my decision from there.

READ MORE: How Rangers hero Alex Rae provides a second chance in substance fight

“Obviously getting over the play-off final was hard. I had to make my decision, then I had a week’s holiday. Getting back into things really quick has made it, not easier as such, but better.

“I just had to get my head around it and get into the new season now. I feel the excitement throughout the club. When I spoke to the gaffer his enthusiasm and desire to do well in the Premiership were huge plus points for me.

“When I was at Livingston I was very young. I was 21 and I hadn’t played as many games as I have now. The difference in me from when I first started with Livingston to when I finished with Thistle is night and day.

“One of the most important things I gained by going from Livingston to Thistle was confidence. The two managers I had at Thistle really brought the best out in me. They wanted me to get the ball, take men on and just enjoy myself.

“When I was making the decision in the summer there, that was one of the points I was looking for. I didn’t want to make that mistake again and not have the manager’s confidence. One of the reasons I made the decision to come here was how much the manager wanted me, how much he wanted me to do well at this club. That was the stick on point for me.”

That day in Dingwall was the worst Tiffoney had experienced in football. It certainly wasn’t easy for him to get over.

But with a new challenge beckoning, he’s excited to sink his teeth into life at Dundee, starting with their pre-season trip to Ireland this week.

Ahead of travelling today, he said: “I think everybody in Scottish football knows how big a club Dundee is. I don’t think people in Dundee will be just expecting us to stay up.

“Going away is normally a good thing for new players coming in to a club, to settle in, get to know people, and have a good time. But most importantly to work hard.

“It is always good to get a home game in your season's opening game. But no matter what the fixtures were, you need to play everybody anyway. If it was a tough start or not, you have to play everybody anyway. I am so excited to get started.”

He picked Dundee over their city rivals United. He remained coy on the subject but admitted: "It is always good to get off to a good start. I’ll take anything I get at the minute.”