The public is being warned to exercise caution if looking to buy land around Loch Lomond, with planning permission highly unlikely to be granted.
Potential buyers have been cautioned that land between Stroneslaney Road and the River Balvag near Balquhidder were subject to unauthorised development last year.
Despite the National Park Authority issuing Planning Contravention notices, the issues were not rectified.
Those plots have now been subject to an Enforcement Notice, meaning owners will be compelled to remove the unauthorised developments.
The body has warned that, despite planning permission being extremely unlikely to be granted due to the risk of flooding in the area, plots continue to be marketed and sold.
It has therefore warned people looking to build homes or outbuildings on the shores of Loch Lomond to exercise caution before buying any land.
Stuart Mearns, director of place at the National Park Authority said: “Any development work within the National Park requires planning permission. In this case, and several others in recent years, we are experiencing plots of land being sold to those who are unaware of planning and environmental constraints and risks.
"The purchasers are often left disappointed when they cannot use the plot as they envisaged for. For example, to build a new family or holiday home or put up a small storage shed.
“In this case, the plots are in an environmentally sensitive landscape where there is a risk of flooding, making it very unlikely that planning permission would be granted.
"We strongly advise anyone interested in purchasing these plots to seek advice from qualified professionals or the National Park Authority.
“It is disappointing that despite previous enforcement action, landowners have not taken the necessary action to restore the land to its former state and continue to market these plots to the public. We hope all parties will coordinate to implement the Restoration Plan and resolve this ongoing issue.”
