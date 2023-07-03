The ex-Hibernian starlet moved to Serie A side Hellas Verona last July for a fee of around £3million.

Hibs will also receive add-ons as part of that deal, particularly if and when Doig moves on from the Italian club.

Torino are understood to be showing interest in the left-back this summer, with the athletic defender impressing during his debut season in Italy.

They're reportedly ready to submit a bid of £5.2million for the young Scot.

And Bruno has urged his former club to take the plunge with Doig given the success story of Aaron Hickey at Bologna after his transfer from Tynecastle.

He told La Stampa: "I played in Edinburgh and I found myself wearing a shirt colour which feels like a second skin to me: maroon.

"I love the Scottish spirit, I'm sure if Doig were to arrive his free-spirited football would make the fans in the Curva Maratona fall in love with him.

"I already backed Hickey and look at him, he was taken by Bologna at 19 and last year was sold to the Premier League for more than €20million.

READ MORE: New Hibs signing Adam Le Fondre determined to prove his worth

"We're talking about lads who aren't afraid of anything, they're used to the unbridled passion of the fans and rhythms of Scottish football."

Doig made 78 first team appearances for the Easter Road club before his life-changing move last summer.

He turned out regularly for the national team's U21s too, and has even earned a call-up to Steve Clarke's squad in the last 12-months.

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!