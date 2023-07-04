That honour was bestowed on Tavernier in July 2018 as Steven Gerrard put his faith in him to lead his side into a new era. It all kicked off with a routine win over Bury in a pre-season fixture and it has taken Tavernier to a historic title triumph, a European final and Scottish Cup success.

There have, of course, been more lows than highs along the way. Here, Herald and Times Sport looks at how Tavernier has fared in his terms as skipper as he prepares for another shot at the title and the trophies now that Michael Beale is the boss that has backed him to lead by example.

SEASON 18/19

Tavernier marked his first competitive match as captain - and Gerrard's first as manager - with a late penalty as Rangers earned a 2-0 win over FK Shkupi at Ibrox. A goal in the Premiership opener away to Aberdeen followed and the right-back was also on target against Maribor as Gerrard's side went on the reach the Europa League group stages.

He ended the term with 17 goals and 20 assists from 57 appearances as he became an even more influential part of the team.

After barren seasons previously, Tavernier now had the makings of a side able to compete around him as Gerrard made his mark at Ibrox.

That first season offered optimism. It ended without any silverware, though, as Celtic finished nine points clear in the Premiership. Defeats to Aberdeen in both cup competitions were low points as the campaign fizzled out.

SEASON 19/20

This was a term that promised so much but ultimately delivered little for Rangers and Tavernier. On a personal level, it brought just three goals as Rangers saw their medal ambitions thwarted by their own ineptitude and the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Tavernier registered 15 assists from his 46 outings, including one in a Hampden win over Hearts.

Rangers would later lose the League Cup final to Celtic, though, and a defeat to the Jambos just before the season was brought to a halt asked real questions about where Gerrard's were heading.

The Europa League was once again impressive, at least. Four qualification rounds were negotiated and the performances and results against Porto and Feyenoord stand out from recent seasons, as does the memorable last 32 triumph over Braga.

SEASON 20/21

The stats - the 19 goals and 16 assists - once again tell the story of Tavernier's term. Yet this was the season that will be recalled for the importance of the triumph as well as the relentless manner in which it was achieved.

Losing to St Mirren in the League Cup and St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup were the black marks on a campaign like no other as supporters were locked out and forced to watch from afar as Gerrard's side made history and lifted the league title for a 55th time.

Few within the squad understood what it signified as much as Tavernier and he recovered from a knee injury sustained in Antwerp to play his part in the closing weeks of an Invincible Premiership campaign. This was the moment Tavernier earned his place in the history books.

SEASON 21/22

The ultimate story of what might have been. Rangers were a penalty kick away from European glory and Ibrox immortality but the sight of Tavernier walking by the Europa League trophy encapsulated the gut-wrenching sense of defeat and deflation.

Lifting the Scottish Cup a couple of days later might have taken the slightest of edges off it at the time but there is no doubt that Seville was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity missed.

Tavernier has previously spoken of his relationship with John Greig but he would not join his illustrious company as a European cup winning captain.

He contributed a goal or assist every other game. It would end in vain in the Premiership, though, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side continually faltered and failed to retain their league crown and a Hampden defeat to Hibernian was another tough one to take for Tavernier.

SEASON 22/23

The Premiership challenge was over by the time Van Bronckhorst was sacked in November as another shot at the title passed Rangers by. Tavernier again collected individual honours at Ibrox but the collective rewards all belonged to Celtic as Rangers watched their Old Firm rivals sweep the board.

Beale injected some much-needed belief into the squad following his return to Ibrox but successive Hampden losses to Ange Postecoglou's side summed up another wretched campaign for Rangers.

A defeat at Parkhead, during which Tavernier scored twice to reach the 100 goals landmark, was the final nail in their faint Premiership ambitions.

It has proven to be the end of an era. Tavernier saw stalwarts of the squad, such as Allan McGregor and Scott Arfield, leave the club as Beale embarked on an overhaul. Once again, Tavernier will be integral to it.