The Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ on Wednesday is to span the very old and very new with ancient traditions accompanied by pieces of music written for the occasion.

Following the King's coronation on May 6 in Westminster Abbey in London, it will feature aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

Rev Calum I MacLeod, minister of St Giles’, will provide the Welcome and Call to Worship at the start of the service while the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, will preach the sermon and then provide a blessing to close the service.

Mr MacLeod said: “It is a great honour and privilege to welcome Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla to St Giles’ on such a joyous occasion.

"His Majesty has visited the cathedral many times and this will certainly be a fitting place to have a Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication during His Majesty’s first visit to Scotland following The Coronation in May.

“St Giles’ was probably founded by David I in around 1124 so there has been a strong royal connection since the beginning, nearly 900 years ago.”

Very Reverend Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal and Dean of the Order of the Thistle, will lead prayers and also take part in the presentation of the Honours of Scotland and the Elizabeth Sword to His Majesty the King.

Christine De Luca, former Edinburgh Makar and an Elder of the Church of Scotland, will do a reading from Murdoch Nisbet’s New Testament (printed 1520), the first translation into Scots.

Rev Dr Amos Chewachong, minister of Newport-on-Tay Parish Church, will take part in the Prayers of Intercession and Dedication, as will Church of Scotland member Professor Liz Grant.

There will also be contributions from other Christian denominations and faiths while First Minister Humza Yousaf and Dame Katherine Grainger will also make contributions to the ceremony.

Rev Neil Gardner, domestic chaplain to His Majesty the King and minister at Canongate Kirk, said: “As minister of Canongate Kirk, the Kirk of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle, and one of the two Domestic Chaplains in the Chapel Royal in Scotland, it's always a pleasure to welcome the monarch to the parish at the beginning of Royal Week.

"Though no stranger to the Palace or the parish, it will be a particular pleasure this year to welcome HM The King to his first Royal Week as monarch and to attend the Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in St Giles.

"Not least because the story of the ancient Honours of Scotland, with which His Majesty will be presented in the Cathedral, is interwoven with that of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle down through the centuries."

Very Rev Prof David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, added: "I am delighted that Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' where they will be presented with the Honours of Scotland.

"For many centuries, these regalia have been used at ceremonial occasions in Scotland.

"The King's deep love of Scotland is well documented, and a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication is a welcome opportunity for people to gather together in a moment of celebration.

"Following her coronation in 1953, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth also took part in a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles'.

"Our prayers will be with The King and Queen on their visit to Edinburgh."