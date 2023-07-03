A note from Ian McConnell, Business Editor:

AS we head into the peak summer holiday period, it seems that there is little hope of a lull amid the economic tumult.

Inflation woes, exacerbated to a great extent by Brexit, are to the fore, and households and businesses are having to deal with an attendant surge in UK interest rates. The pressure on companies’ balance sheets and household budgets should not be underestimated, and much of this has yet to feed through.

Households are having to deal with food-price inflation which is nothing short of miserable. The macroeconomic backdrop in the UK as a whole remains difficult, to put it mildly, and growth policies from the Conservative Government remain conspicuous by their absence. Skills and labour shortages continue to blight the economy in Scotland and throughout the UK, with the post-Brexit clampdown on immigration from European Economic Area countries taking its toll.

Scotland’s “ferry crisis” has commanded many more headlines in recent months, as disruption continues. And the troubled deposit return scheme has continued to fuel controversy. The ferry issues, and the impact on island communities including the tourism sector, are examined in detail in this edition of Business HQ.

Amid the troubles, it has been heartening to see Scotland continuing to do very well indeed on the inward investment front. And economic growth in Scotland in the opening three months of this year, at 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, was four times that in the UK as a whole.

These are important positives, and we must not lose sight of them amid what can too often seem like all-pervading gloom.