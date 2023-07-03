CLICK HERE TO READ THE MAGAZINE IN FULL
A note from Ian McConnell, Business Editor:
AS we head into the peak summer holiday period, it seems that there is little hope of a lull amid the economic tumult.
Inflation woes, exacerbated to a great extent by Brexit, are to the fore, and households and businesses are having to deal with an attendant surge in UK interest rates. The pressure on companies’ balance sheets and household budgets should not be underestimated, and much of this has yet to feed through.
Households are having to deal with food-price inflation which is nothing short of miserable. The macroeconomic backdrop in the UK as a whole remains difficult, to put it mildly, and growth policies from the Conservative Government remain conspicuous by their absence. Skills and labour shortages continue to blight the economy in Scotland and throughout the UK, with the post-Brexit clampdown on immigration from European Economic Area countries taking its toll.
Scotland’s “ferry crisis” has commanded many more headlines in recent months, as disruption continues. And the troubled deposit return scheme has continued to fuel controversy. The ferry issues, and the impact on island communities including the tourism sector, are examined in detail in this edition of Business HQ.
Amid the troubles, it has been heartening to see Scotland continuing to do very well indeed on the inward investment front. And economic growth in Scotland in the opening three months of this year, at 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, was four times that in the UK as a whole.
These are important positives, and we must not lose sight of them amid what can too often seem like all-pervading gloom.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here