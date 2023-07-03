This year's Foodies Festival will take place across two weekends in August at both Inverleith Park in Edinburgh and Rouken Glen Park near Glasgow.

Pictured: Crowds at a previous Foodies Festival event (Image: Supplied)

Dubbed the ‘Gastro-Glasto’, the event will see a 'legion of chefs’ showcase their favourite dishes in front of crowds with live cooking demonstrations for an interactive experience.

Among those scheduled to attend are Graeme Cheevers from Michelin-starred Unalome, in Glasgow, Colin Nicholson of 2AA Rosette awarded Mingary Castle in Kilchoan and Peter McKenna from Michelin recommended, The Gannett, in Glasgow.

Familiar faces from TV and social media joining in the celebrations will be best-selling author Coinneach MacLeod (The Hebridean Baker), celebrity chef Jimmy Lee of Salt and Chilli Oriental and Glasgow's own Julie Lin who has recently returned to Scotland after completing a pop-up kitchen residency at Carousel in London.

Pictured: Graeme Cheevers (Image: Supplied)

Family-friendly activities like The Kids Cookery School will be on offer at both three-day festivals, encouraging budding young talents to prepare their own dishes on-site.

Elsewhere, a shopping village will allow visitors to meet with a selection of local producers while the 'Drinks Theatre' is set to host a series of beer, wine and cocktail tastings as well as presentations from BBC expert, Joe Wadsack.

Musical acts performing at this year’s events include Scouting For Girls, Callum Beattie and up and coming Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Calum Bowie.

The Foodies Festival will take place in Edinburgh from August 4 to 6 and in Glasgow from August 11 to 13.

