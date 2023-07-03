The UK’s biggest touring food and music festival will return to Scotland this summer with a star-studded lineup including former MasterChef champions and Michelin-starred chefs.
This year's Foodies Festival will take place across two weekends in August at both Inverleith Park in Edinburgh and Rouken Glen Park near Glasgow.
Dubbed the ‘Gastro-Glasto’, the event will see a 'legion of chefs’ showcase their favourite dishes in front of crowds with live cooking demonstrations for an interactive experience.
Among those scheduled to attend are Graeme Cheevers from Michelin-starred Unalome, in Glasgow, Colin Nicholson of 2AA Rosette awarded Mingary Castle in Kilchoan and Peter McKenna from Michelin recommended, The Gannett, in Glasgow.
Familiar faces from TV and social media joining in the celebrations will be best-selling author Coinneach MacLeod (The Hebridean Baker), celebrity chef Jimmy Lee of Salt and Chilli Oriental and Glasgow's own Julie Lin who has recently returned to Scotland after completing a pop-up kitchen residency at Carousel in London.
READ MORE: Monday Interview: West Highlands fish and chip cafe with a difference
Family-friendly activities like The Kids Cookery School will be on offer at both three-day festivals, encouraging budding young talents to prepare their own dishes on-site.
Elsewhere, a shopping village will allow visitors to meet with a selection of local producers while the 'Drinks Theatre' is set to host a series of beer, wine and cocktail tastings as well as presentations from BBC expert, Joe Wadsack.
READ MORE: 'As Southern soul food hits Glasgow, I'm working up courage to try shrimp and grits'
Musical acts performing at this year’s events include Scouting For Girls, Callum Beattie and up and coming Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Calum Bowie.
The Foodies Festival will take place in Edinburgh from August 4 to 6 and in Glasgow from August 11 to 13.
For more information or to book tickets click here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here