Robert McPaul, 70, died in the now-closed Sir Gabriel Wood’s Mariners’ Home in Greenock in March 2018 and a Fatal Accident Inquiry will now be held.

The FAI will explore the circumstances of Robert McPaul’s death, with particular focus on control and supervisory measures in relation to dietary requirements during meals.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: "The death of Robert McPaul occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.

"The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

"Mr McPaul’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress."

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process and a preliminary hearing is set for July 19, 2023, at Greenock Sheriff Court.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

The historic former Sir Gabriel Wood's Mariners' Homem, an A-listed 43-bed care facility, closed in 2021 and was later sold by the Sailors' Society to London-based Torah Capital Limited.

Mariners’ Home had been operated as a care home for ex-mariners and seamen since it was founded in 1850 by Sir Gabriel, a commissary general born in Gourock in 1767.