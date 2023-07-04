Oliver, who won three Scotland caps, died after a paragliding accident in Cape Town, according to Munster.

Oliver held the role of elite performance officer at the club and was in South Africa with his wife Fiona, supporting their son Jack and the rest of the Ireland squad who are currently playing in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, when the tragic accident happened.

He won three caps for Scotland, making one appearance in the 1987 World Cup and one in 1991, with both coming against Zimbabwe.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan said on the club’s website: “We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace.”

Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Kevin Potts said: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont tweeted: “On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time.”