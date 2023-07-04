The talismanic Japanese striker extended his current contract until 2027 yesterday, shutting down speculation linking him with a move away from the Parkhead club this summer. Kyogo scored 34 goals last season and there were rumours abound that Ange Postecoglou held an interest in taking him to Tottenham Hotspur.

But the 28-year-old has now ended discussion over his future with a show of commitment to Celtic. Kyogo insists he’s excited to work with new manager Brendan Rodgers, and for the club’s return to the Champions League next season.

“I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club,” Kyogo said. “It is an honour to represent Celtic Football Club and our amazing supporters.

“Last season was unbelievable. From the start of the campaign, our aim was to do as well as we could in every competition we played in.

READ MORE: Kyogo pens new deal as Celtic fend off transfer interest

“We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans’ faces.

“To win my first Treble, and help secure a world record breaking eighth Treble for the club was a very proud moment for me and I cherish the memories of celebrating this with our fans.

“They have been so supportive of me since I joined Celtic so I will work hard to repay them.

“Next season our objective is the same - to bring success to our club. I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League. My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches.

“I am looking forward to getting started and working with Brendan. He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here. I and my team mates are looking forward to working with him.”

READ MORE: Celtic release statement on Jota to Al-Ittihad transfer exit

Rodgers admitted his delight at retaining an ‘unbelievable talent’, one he is excited to work with.

“It is brilliant news for the club,” said the Celtic manager. “Kyogo is an important player for us so I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities. In two seasons, he has secured five domestic honours, scored over 50 club goals and become a Treble winner. This takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice both on and off the pitch.

“He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent.

“I am looking forward to working with him and helping him and the wider team develop to help drive the club forward.”