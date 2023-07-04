TRNSMT has returned to Glasgow Green for another year with huge names in music set to headline over the three-day weekend.
However, unlike other festivals across the UK like Glastonbury, TRNSMT is a non-camping event, meaning those from outside Glasgow will have to book themselves a hotel room.
Luckily, there are plenty of hotels around or near Glasgow Green in the East of the city centre.
Please be advised that demand will be high for days of the TRNSMT festival taking place from July 7 to July 9.
The best Tripadvisor-rated hotels near TRNSMT 2023
Here are the best hotels near Glasgow Green for those going to TRNSMT 2023:
ibis Styles Glasgow Centre George Square
Location: 74 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 2058 reviews
Average room price: £88
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Hotel is ideally situated in the heart of Glasgow, easy check-in lovely clean room with everything you need for a short stay."
Grasshoppers Hotel Glasgow
Location: Caledonian Chambers, 87 Union Street Caledonian Chambers, Glasgow G1 3TA Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 1499 reviews
Average room price: £93
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Located right above Glasgow Central Station, we found this hotel to be the perfect combination of location and amenities for the start of our Scotland vacation."
Carlton George Hotel
Location: 44 West George Street, Glasgow G2 1DH Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 2797 reviews
Average room price: £170
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Everything was perfect 👌. The staff was so helpful and friendly, the room was very clean and spacious and the Lounge absolutely beautiful."
Motel One Glasgow
Location: 78-82 Oswald Street, Glasgow G1 4PL Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 753 reviews
Average room price: £119
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Great location. Easy walking distance to everything-sites, restaurants and shopping. Easy trip to and from airport via bus."
The Z Hotel Glasgow
Location: 36 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 1699 reviews
Average room price: £60
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Excellent staff. Rooms are small and compact, ideally for 1 person. Clean rooms, good shower with toiletries. Sky TV in every room which is a plus."
Point A Hotel Glasgow
Location: 80 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 2EN Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 2523 reviews
Average room price: £201
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "I have stayed in this hotel many times in the past. I like that it is clean, simple and very central."
Apex City of Glasgow Hotel
Location: 110 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 2EN Scotland
Rating: 4.5 out of 1170 reviews
Average room price: £229
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "A good hotel in a good location. We could walk to everything we needed to. All staff members we encountered were friendly."
