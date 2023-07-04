However, unlike other festivals across the UK like Glastonbury, TRNSMT is a non-camping event, meaning those from outside Glasgow will have to book themselves a hotel room.

Luckily, there are plenty of hotels around or near Glasgow Green in the East of the city centre.

Please be advised that demand will be high for days of the TRNSMT festival taking place from July 7 to July 9.

The best Tripadvisor-rated hotels near TRNSMT 2023

Here are the best hotels near Glasgow Green for those going to TRNSMT 2023:

ibis Styles Glasgow Centre George Square

Location: 74 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 2058 reviews

Average room price: £88

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Hotel is ideally situated in the heart of Glasgow, easy check-in lovely clean room with everything you need for a short stay."

Grasshoppers Hotel Glasgow

Location: Caledonian Chambers, 87 Union Street Caledonian Chambers, Glasgow G1 3TA Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 1499 reviews

Average room price: £93

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Located right above Glasgow Central Station, we found this hotel to be the perfect combination of location and amenities for the start of our Scotland vacation."

Carlton George Hotel

Location: 44 West George Street, Glasgow G2 1DH Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 2797 reviews

Average room price: £170

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Everything was perfect 👌. The staff was so helpful and friendly, the room was very clean and spacious and the Lounge absolutely beautiful."

Motel One Glasgow

Location: 78-82 Oswald Street, Glasgow G1 4PL Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 753 reviews

Average room price: £119

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Great location. Easy walking distance to everything-sites, restaurants and shopping. Easy trip to and from airport via bus."

The Z Hotel Glasgow

Location: 36 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 1699 reviews

Average room price: £60

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Excellent staff. Rooms are small and compact, ideally for 1 person. Clean rooms, good shower with toiletries. Sky TV in every room which is a plus."

Point A Hotel Glasgow

Location: 80 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 2EN Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 2523 reviews

Average room price: £201

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "I have stayed in this hotel many times in the past. I like that it is clean, simple and very central."

Apex City of Glasgow Hotel

Location: 110 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 2EN Scotland

Rating: 4.5 out of 1170 reviews

Average room price: £229

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "A good hotel in a good location. We could walk to everything we needed to. All staff members we encountered were friendly."