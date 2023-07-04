McAvoy, who has been given the title of head coach, has attempted to clarify the new structure put in place by the Jambos this summer following the sacking of Robbie Neilson back in April.

He is convinced the Tynecastle club have put together a ‘good team’ in the dugout and claims they will use a collaborative approach with him as the final decision maker.

There have been major question marks over the set-up, given Naismith was the interim boss for seven games at the end of last season when McAvoy was his number two.

That has been reversed, with Hearts explaining that, ’in order to comply with UEFA regulations’, Naismith - who does not yet have the Pro Licence coaching qualification needed for European competition - would take on the role of technical director, with Gordon Forrest as first-team coach.

McAvoy, who was sacked as head coach by Preston North End in December 2021 after less than nine months in charge before become Hearts’ academy director, believes Naismith’s time will come as manager.

With most assuming the 55-year-old is only keeping the head coach’s seat warm for Naismith, he said: “I think there's good balance between the three of us.

“I've known Naisy for a while, a long time in the game. His role at the moment is technical director, but he’s going to manage this club going forward, I don’t think there’s any doubts about that.

“He’s got a fantastic hunger and desire to succeed, and you can see that he was like that as a player.

“In the short space of time I’ve been working with him in management within the first-team, he’s got a clear hunger and desire to succeed as well.

“That rubs off on the players as well and it rubs off on guys like Gordy [Forrest].and myself.

“Gordy's a fantastic coach on the field, putting on some great sessions. We work together collaboratively, in terms of putting the sessions together.

“I think that’s a good fresh, vibrant way forward. Football’s changed and it moves at such a fast pace, so you’re not able to do everything yourself. You need a team, you need good people around about you.

“I think Hearts have done that, they’ve put a good team together.”

The coaching ‘team' took over from Neilson for the final seven games of the campaign tasked with landing third spot, but managed just two victories in that time - at home against Ross County and Aberdeen.

They needed a final-day draw against rivals Hibernian to clinch fourth spot and guaranteed European football.

But McAvoy is certain there were seeds of something better sown with the trio at the helm.

Speaking of the appointments, he added: “We had a good few chats and it took a wee bit of time after we had finished the seven games and eventually, when we got the nod, it felt fantastic. I've got to thank the board for choosing us.

“I think we work really well as a team. There's a good camaraderie between the three of us. I'm a bit older than the other two but they're two guys with fantastic careers ahead of them in football, as far as I’m concerned.

“I really love coming into work every day. I think you can see that with the players as well, I think they enjoy the environment we've tried to create, and I think that's really important for everybody going forward.

“I was absolutely delighted for the opportunity that Hearts have given us.

“I know we won two of the seven games, but I felt that the key components of how we’re looking for the team to play were there for people to see.

“For that to be instilled in such a short space of time is a credit to the players because, first and foremost, they're the guys that had to buy into that.”