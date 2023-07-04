The versatile forward has penned a three-year deal with the English Championship side after turning down what Hearts claimed was their ‘best possible offer’ of a new contract.

Ginnelly is adamant he will ‘always love’ the Jambos and their ‘mental’ fans.

And he admits he has returned south with a new-found respect for the Scottish Premiership after three seasons in the capital.

The 26-year-old said: “No disrespect to Scotland at all, that league is very tough and I think in England or down here people kind of think it’s easy.

“I’d love to see a lot of players go up there and do well, because it it’s not easy.

“I loved [Hearts], I’ll always love that club.

“I met some great people there, I had some of my best moments there - European football, Scottish Cup finals, playing in front of big crowds.

“Especially, when you’re at the third-biggest club in Scotland, the fans are mental, to be honest. They’re very good and get behind the team. I loved every single minute of it.

“I went there in Covid, then we won the Championship and got to the Prem, then got European football, so I did a lot at the club and had some great moments.

“But I think this is the next step for me, personally.

“Two of my ex-team-mates, Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay, loved it down here. Swansea, to me, is a Premier League club, with the facilities alone.

“So, for me, it was a no-brainer.”