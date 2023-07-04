Two men were jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh after admitting to possessing firearms with the intent to endanger life.
Muhammad Huzaifa, 24, and Zeshaan Khan, 25 confessed to possessing the deadly weapons with the intent to cause death or serious injury to another individual.
Mr Huzaifa was sentenced to six years and Mr Khan was sentenced to one year and nine months.
Detective Inspector Gary Reid from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU) said: “This investigation led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition which potentially prevented the death or serious injury to another individual.
Read More: Man jailed for selling lethal 'weight loss pill' that's close to cyanide in toxicity
“I welcome the sentence today and hope this will be a reminder to those involved in firearms offences that Police Scotland will do everything in our means to remove these from our streets and protect the public.
“This sentencing underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“Anyone who has information or concerns about firearms in their community is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel