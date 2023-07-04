The long-running programme is hosted by Fiona Bruce of Question Time, who travels with a team of experts to various regions of the UK in order to appraise antiques brought in by local people.

Antiques Roadshow is currently in its 44th series with more than 850 episodes broadcast to date, and on Tuesday it was Glasgow's turn to try and impress the experts.

Fiona Bruce films an episode of Antiques Roadshow in Glasgow (Image: Credit: Wattie Cheung)

A large crowd formed in Pollok Park as people hoped to be told they'd unearthed a valuable treasure in their homes.

The episode is expected to be broadcast in later summer 2023 after the BBC retained the contract in a tender process.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events, says: “Antiques Roadshow is loved by audiences across the UK and is at the heart of the Sunday night schedule on BBC One.

"This was a highly competitive bidding process and we would like to commend all the eligible producers for the high quality and comprehensive bids they put forward.

"In the end BBC Studios’ bid scored highest against the criteria we set and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we build on the success of the show.”