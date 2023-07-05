Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man in connection with a single vehicle road crash in Aberdeen that claimed the life of a teenager.
The 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which reportedly occurred on the B9077 shortly after midnight on September 25 last year.
The 23-year-old driver of the black Audi RS3 he was travelling in plus another male passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
It is understood a full collision investigation was carried out at the time and officers appealed for information from the public in the wake of the crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed this week: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on the B9077 on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
