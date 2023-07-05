A victim of disgraced surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel has told Scotland’s First Minister in a face-to-face meeting that only a public inquiry will restore trust in the NHS.
Theresa Mallett, 61, from Glenrothes in Fife, met with Humza Yousaf on Monday after she disrupted his speech at the SNP’s independence convention a fortnight ago.
She suffered life-changing injuries in 2012 after undergoing botched surgery for sciatica by the neurosurgeon while he worked at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Ms Mallett, who has joined forces with the Action Group for Eljamel Public Inquiry, said she is one of 117 victims of the ex-NHS Tayside doctor, who now works in Libya after removing himself from the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2013.
The meeting comes after minutes of an NHS Tayside meeting, released by the Scottish Government under freedom of information legislation, revealed the health board had seen an “escalating number of complaints” regarding Prof Eljamel.
READ MORE: Victim of disgraced surgeon interrupts independence convention to demand inquiry
Following the meeting with the First Minister at her home in Fife, Ms Mallett said Mr Yousaf “appeared to be listening to my concerns” and promised to look into her health care.
But she said: “I reminded him that this wasn’t just about me, this is about 117 patients failed by NHS Tayside. But it’s not just NHS Tayside, it’s the staff and management who enabled him. It’s the other NHS health boards. It’s about rebuilding trust for the public in the Scottish NHS system – they need to be confident that they will receive safe health care.
“In order to do this, as I told Humza, requires a full public inquiry. Why did it take me to have to heckle him to get him to speak to me?
“I have made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that it’s a public inquiry that I want, the patients need, and the public must see.”
Mr Yousaf told the grandmother he would write to her with an update on her call for a public inquiry.
At First Minister’s Questions last week, Mr Yousaf said the likelihood of Prof Eljamel co-operating with any inquiry is “very, very low”, but added a “public inquiry hasn’t been ruled completely off the table”.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have taken action following the meeting and will continue to do so, including the provision of an update on the process that will be put in place to review the understandable concerns which former patients have.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel