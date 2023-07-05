The two-car crash happened around 1.20pm on Tuesday near to the junction for Glengelt between Soutra and Oxton.

It involved a blue Audi A5 and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around four and a half hours, as investigation and recovery took place.

Both male drivers were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, as was the male passenger of the Audi.

Their injuries are not described as being life-threatening.

Sergeant Dave Waddell, from the Galashiels Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who were in the area, or believes they saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1531 of 4 July, 2023.”