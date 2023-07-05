Kharis Robertson was last seen around 1am on Wednesday in the Merton Avenue area of the city.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, of medium build with mid length brown hair. She may be wearing a cream-coloured dress, a black leather jacket and sandals.

Police Constable Andrew Barrie said: “Concerns are growing for Kharis’s welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to get in touch. Likewise, if Kharis hears about this appeal we are asking her to make contact with us or her family.”

Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0670 of Wednesday, 5 July, 2023.