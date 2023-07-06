The programme for this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival has been announced with visitors of all ages invited to 'discover what Scotland’s larder has to offer’ this month.
The free-to-enter festival, which runs from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 30 will see a selection of the country’s leading industry figures gather at the Treehouse Kitchen at Assembly George Square Gardens for ten days of live demonstrations, talks and workshops.
A different ‘food focus’ for each day of the event will range from ethical eating to zero-waste kitchens with a busy schedule of children’s activities included.
'Spice Saturday' (Saturday, July 22) will see Fife-based private chef and MasterChef 2023 contestant Vijaya Kunaparaju share her secrets for preparing the perfect dosa before Ka Pao executive chef Sandy Browning and founder Jonathan MacDonald provide a masterclass in blending the best of local produce with Southeast Asian flavours.
Later in the week, Edinburgh community garden Rhyze Mushrooms are set to explore the key role that mushrooms play in the planet’s eco-system with a series of talks including a Children’s Mini Mushroom Alchemy Workshop.
The final weekend of the festival will turn the spotlight onto ‘Wild Food and Plant Power’ as Edinburgh Fermentarium leads a double bill of masterclasses, teaching visitors how to prepare their own kimchi and kombucha.
MasterChef 2022 finalist Sarah Rankin will then take over to whip up a wild feast live in the Treehouse Kitchen followed by an appearance from award-winning author, wild food expert, and herbalist Mo Wilde who will share her experience of living on a foraged diet.
The festival’s Global Kitchen will run for the duration of the event with street food vendors including The Falafel Stop and the Funnel Cake Co. setting up shop alongside Panther M*lk and Stranger’s Point Gin.
Further additions to this year’s programme will be announced in the coming weeks.
