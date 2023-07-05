With Lee Johnson newly appointed this time last year, the Easter Road side crashed out of the League Cup at the group stage before an uncertain start to the Premiership campaign.

The capital outfit were victorious on the opening day against St Johnstone but failed to win in their next four league outings.

Four successive victories were then followed by a nightmare spell that saw them lose nine of their next 11 matches to heap massive pressure on Johnson.

He survived to steer Hibs to fifth in the table and, with Aberdeen benefiting from a late surge to claim third, they got to within just two points of rivals Hearts in fourth.

Marshall, who was one of 15 signings 12 months ago in a period of flux, admits the massive changes hampered Hibs in the first half of the season.

But, with less comings and goings expected this summer, and with four signings already made, the former Scotland and Celtic keeper believes the Leith men will be better prepared as they build up to their Europa Conference League qualifier at the end of the month.

The skipper said: “You always hope you start the season well. We didn’t last season and, looking back, that is maybe understandable with the changes in players and manager.

“It’s good to get business done early. It’s no good for the manager to be doing stuff last minute and lads leaving.

“We’d like to think we’re in a better place, we don’t have the [League] Cup because we qualified for Europe but hopefully when that [Europe] comes around on the 27th we’re spot on.

“We weren’t far away last season. Aberdeen won seven games on the spin and I think they almost doubled their points tally in those seven games. It shows you how tight the league is.

“We were disappointed at times last season - the start was quite poor, there were periods in the season we should have done better - but we finished fifth and really close to fourth, so there is room for improvement.

“I think we have improved as a squad and I think there will be some other new faces joining before the window closes.

“It’s good to get new boys in so early. You would think that what we’ve added is a bit of quality as well.

“At the start of last season when the new manager came in there was a lot going on with the club in terms of chopping and changing.

“So, hopefully, it's a bit more settled and hopefully that gives us a good base to go into the European qualifiers.”

The most notable departure this summer from Hibs, who fly out to Spain today (Thursday) for a warm-weather training camp, has been that of top scorer Kevin Nisbet to Millwall.

Marshall has confessed the Scotland striker will be a major loss.

The 38-year-old added: “Goals are obviously what he brings and he’s that threat, but in terms of his all-round play he is an important player.

“The club have acted by signing a striker [Adam Le Fondre] pretty early and I’m sure there will be others coming in as well.

“Listen, it is a big miss, it will be tough, but it’s hard to keep players of that level at the club. It’s a big opportunity for him to go to the English Championship.

“There will always be another player. Martin Boyle is coming back to fitness so he’ll be a big player when he is back.”