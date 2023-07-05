Hibs have completed the transfer signing of Dylan Levitt from Dundee United.
The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Easter Road.
Hibs won the race to sign the Wales international for an undisclosed fee - reportedly in the region of £300,000.
Manager Lee Johnson said of the new arrival: “Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.
“He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.
“We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to working with him.”
Levitt - a product of the Manchester United youth academy - leaves Championship side Dundee United after two seasons at Tannadice.
The midfielder first signed on loan at Dundee United before making the permanent switch to Scotland last summer.
However, Levitt has chosen to move back to the Scottish Premiership with Hibs after United's relegation from the top-flight last season.
Dundee United can confirm the departure of Dylan Levitt to Hibernian for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Dundee United would like to thank Dylan for his services and wishes him all the best in his future career.
During his time at United he was named club player of the year making 62 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.
A Dundee United statement added: "Dundee United can confirm the departure of Dylan Levitt to Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.
"Everyone at Dundee United would like to thank Dylan for his services and wishes him all the best in his future career."
