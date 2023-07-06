Giuseppe Molinaro, 83, was struck by the vehicle in Carluke on Monday, July 3.

The incident took place on the town's A743 High Street around 2.50pm.

The 83-year-old, who lived in the South Lanarkshire town, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes lorry was uninjured.

Police Scotland officers are continuing an investigation into the collision.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts, of the Road Policing Unit in Govan, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Molinaro’s family and friends at this time.

“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Anyone with information or who may have seen what happened who hasn’t yet spoken to police should contact 101, quoting incident number 2028 of 3 July.”