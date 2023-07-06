Rich in history and Gaelic culture, with miles of precious peatlands, dancing Northern Lights and dramatic scenery, the Isle of Lewis is renowned as a precious place for nature to thrive.

And for those who choose to live there and visit, there are the rewards of unspoiled beaches, dazzling sunsets and starry skies, with some of the country’s rarest birds and marine wildlife.

But news of a proposed offshore wind farm just three miles off the island’s west coast in waters renowned for their precious sealife, along with onshore substations and miles of underground cable cutting through protected peatland, have left horrified islanders reeling at the price of the green energy revolution.

They are now calling for a halt to plans by Canadian-based Northland Power to construct up to 66 towering wind turbines – potentially up to 350m high.

Details of the windfarm project were presented to locals in a series of recent public meetings, sparking fury among some over the potential impact of the proposed 840MW development, named Spiorad na Mara, meaning “Spirit of the Sea”.

READ MORE: CalMac 'u-turn' over service ferry cuts that cost islanders £10m in one summer

Alongside concerns over its proximity to the coast, they say they fear for the impact on local bird and marine populations from survey work, construction and operation of the huge development.

The island is home to rare populations of corncrake and red-necked phalarope, an artic wader which arrives each year to breed, colonies of migratory geese, white tailed sea eagles and other birds of prey.

Its waters, meanwhile, harbour various cetacean species including basking sharks, Risso’s dolphins, minke whales, beaked whales and striped dolphins.

All cetacean species have European Protected Species status to protect them. Underwater noise disturbance in particular can interrupt feeding and breeding, causing some species to avoid or abandon areas.

A recent application to Marine Scotland from developer Northland Power relating to geophysical, eotechnical and environmental surveys for the wind farm concedes that the “main potential impacts” from its work includes collision with vessels and increased noise.

The plans have also raised concerns over the loss of protected peatland from the construction of substations on either side of the island and a cable linking the two.

While further questions have been asked over the expected influx of up to 1,000 construction workers housed in temporary accommodation, in areas served by single roads and poor infrastructure.

At her home in Shader on the island’s west coast, artist Alice Macleod, 33, has currently unspoiled views of the Atlantic waters and a wealth of natural inspiration for her prints.

“A lot of people feel this has been very covert,” she says. “No-one in the community has been informed until now about exactly what this means.

“It feels like it’s already a done deal.

“We are conscious that we can come across as nimby, but this is completely unsuitable, it’s insensitive to a very fragile ecosystem.

“We have so many endangered species, red-listed birds like corncrake which are nearly extinct. We have some of the only ones left right where they have identified four potential substation sites.

“There are archaeological sites, historical sites. On the one hand they are talking about being more sustainable while dragging a cable right across the island – how much peat will that disturb?

“It seems to be sacrificing the environment for green energy.

“And the workforce to deal with this would have to be huge, we have a small community, there’s one road into the village. It will be mayhem.”

At nearby Bragar, in the family croft around a mile from the beach, Peigi Ann Shields, 26, will see the turbines from her windows.

Both her and Alice’s parents were involved in community action in 2008 when plans to build one of Europe’s largest onshore wind farms were rejected by Scottish ministers who ruled it would devastate a globally significant peatland and have “significant adverse impacts” on rare and endangered birds, breaching European legislation.

Nearly 11,000 islanders had objected to the scheme.

READ MORE: CalMac chief rejects change in wake of protests over island ferry cuts

She adds: “This feels like déjà vu. I don’t think the community here will take this lying down.

“The Western Isles are the last Gaelic stronghold in the world. Young people like me have made a point of staying here, but a lot of young families say if this goes ahead they will leave.

“The island infrastructure will not be able to cope - they can’t even build enough social housing for people here just now.

“Between the ferries and this, it feels like we are constantly fighting to just be in our own homes.

“I don’t want my daughter to grow up in an industrial wasteland.”

The site, previously known as ‘N4’, was among 17 locations with combined potential generating capacity of 25GW offered to commercial developers for offshore wind power production by the Scottish Government’s ScotWind project. They will be leased by Crown Estate Scotland.

Northland Power also has rights to develop a second windfarm, Havbredey, sited to the north of the Minch.

The ScotWind leasing auction was hailed by then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as a “truly historic” opportunity with “billions invested in high quality green jobs” and generating around £700m in revenue for the Scottish Government.

Environmental and geological surveys are now underway at the Spiorad na Mara site.

Developers Northland Power project director Tanya Davies, said: “At the moment we have got a box on a map that we’re starting to assess. We don’t know the layout, how many or how big the turbines will be.

“We will have to go through lots of different surveys and assessments to know what is appropriate for this site.

“Ultimately, if you have the risk of unacceptable impact, then we would look to modify the project.”

She added that although there have been projects that have been abandoned in the past, “it’s quite rare.”

Up to 1,000 temporary jobs will be linked to the construction phase of the windfarm, with between 80 to 120 longer terms roles and supply chain jobs associated with its operation.

Ms Davies added: “There are a number of issues in the Western Isles with depopulation, and there’s a big opportunity for us to provide opportunities for those who want to return to the islands or stay on the islands or to make the transition from oil and gas.

“There will be real opportunities and a real positive legacy out of this project.”

Alasdair Allan, MSP for the area said he plans to hold a public meeting in the second half of next year to ensure residents are informed of the planning process.

He added: “I have been engaging with constituents who live on the west side of Lewis on this issue since last year.

“Many of those who have expressed views locally are supportive in principle but want to ensure the west side community benefits directly if the development goes ahead.”

Meanwhile a spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said at a Stornoway event held in March 2020 to present draft plans for the N4 site there was “no indication of opposition”.

“The Comhairle will not be taking a formal position on this until it is consulted by Marine Scotland Licencing as part of the marine consenting process.”

An RSPB Scotland spokesperson said: “Poorly sited wind farms at sea may cause significant impacts to our globally important seabird populations, for example through habitat loss, blocking important routes and foraging sites, and direct collision with turbines.

“It is too early to reach conclusions as to the potential impacts of Spiorad na Mara development, however once further environmental information is available, in particular the results of ornithological surveys and assessment, RSPB Scotland will be able to consider the proposals further and intend to formally respond to relevant consultations.”