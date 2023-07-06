Hibernian have confirmed that Harry McKirdy has been ruled out of action for a "significant period of time".
The attacker is due to undergo surgery and will miss at least four to six months of action.
The Easter Road club says that scans, as part of the standard pre-season procedure, revealed an issue that required further investigation by the club's medical staff and doctor.
After visiting a specialist, it was confirmed that the 26-year-old would be out of Hibs action for the foreseeable future.
Lee Johnson said: “This has come as a real shock for us all and has been a tough few days for Harry as we came to the bottom of what the scans meant.
“We’re all with him, have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.
“We have a first-class medical department that will look after him and make sure he comes back fit and healthy.”
The club says they are confident McKirdy will return to full fitness upon the completion of his rehabilitation period.
Meanwhile, Hibs have completed the transfer signing of Dylan Levitt from Dundee United.
The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Easter Road.
Hibs won the race to sign the Wales international for an undisclosed fee - reportedly in the region of £300,000.
Levitt - a product of the Manchester United youth academy - leaves Championship side Dundee United after two seasons at Tannadice.
The midfielder first signed on loan at Dundee United before making the permanent switch to Scotland last summer.
