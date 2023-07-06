Inspectors at Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) visited Inverclyde Royal Hospital in April and found that the environment "in many wards" needed repair.

The unannounced visit was part of a scheme of inspections focusing on infection, prevention and control in NHS in-patient adult mental health units across Scotland.

The report, which was published on Thursday, detailed marks on the walls and even a hole in the wall of one ward's main corridor.

Brown ceiling stains were attributed to "heavy rain and poor drainage" with the estates team telling the inspectors that flooding was "problematic" in the hospital due to the roof design.

READ MORE: Patients 'slept on recliner chairs for three days' amid hospital bed shortage

However, the report acknowledges the hospital is currently undergoing a redecoration programme which will strive to address some of the issues.

It adds: "Inspectors observed a newly decorated patient room however, the ensuite toilet and shower had not been upgraded at the same time and the ensuite was in a poor state of repair.

"In some wards, inspectors observed that ensuite floors appeared stained and the seal between the floor and walls appeared dirty and discoloured at points.

"There were damp patches on the ceilings and paint was peeling off."

The redecoration plan supplied by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde includes a revamp for the ensuites.

However, inspectors also found "several missed opportunities" for hand hygiene during the meal service.

While alcohol-based hand sanitiser was made available at the entrance of most wards, it was not readily available within the ward areas due to the assessed risk to the patient group.

There was no access to hand-washing facilities in the communal areas of the wards, the report adds.

The report continues: "An individual ward risk assessment was in place for this, which stated staff should carry their own personal supply of alcohol based hand rub.

"However, inspectors observed that this practice was not consistently applied.

"A requirement has been given to support improvement in this area."

The inspection also found that clean linen was stored on the floor due to lack of storage within one ward.

READ MORE: Is crumbling infrastructure having an effect on the NHS?

The remaining wards which were inspected showed that linen was "well-managed" and in line with infection prevention practices it was stored in a clean, designated storage room.

But the inspectors did observe further minor issues requiring improvement in the area including a linen buggy storing used bedding which was found in a communal shower room.

Donna Maclean, HIS chief inspector, said: “During the inspection we observed similar areas for improvement that were initially identified at the Safe Delivery of Care inspection undertaken at Inverclyde Royal Hospital in November 2022, this included a range of environmental issues where upgrade and repair was required.

“Inspectors found the cleanliness of the environment was satisfactory in most areas inspected. However, whilst a redecoration programme was underway, we observed the environment in many ward areas was in a poor condition.

"In the areas of the hospital where redecoration had been completed, the quality of the environment for patients and staff was markedly improved.

“The infection prevention and control team provided good responsive support to ward staff and staff we spoke with said they felt well supported.

“However, inspectors observed several missed opportunities for hand hygiene during meal service and a requirement has been given to support improvement in this area.

“Following the inspection NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have confirmed they have implemented remedial actions.”

NHSGGC has been approached for comment.