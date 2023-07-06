A car has collided with a primary school building in south London and several people are being treated at the scene, police said.
Emergency services including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and London’s Air Ambulance responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at the school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.
There are two schools on Camp Road but the incident is thought to have involved The Study Preparatory School as a Land Rover has collided with a school building, the BBC reports.
Girls aged four to 11 attend the school, according to the BBC.
For live updates, you can follow our blog here.
We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 6, 2023
We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene. Please follow @MPSMerton for further updates https://t.co/XoiOe8EQle
Car crashes into primary school on Camp Road, Wimbledon
The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.
“We were called at 09.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.
“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”
London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.
“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”
