Much like the rest of Scotland, the North Coast 500 route is famed around the world for its amazing wild swimming spots.
Getting out of the car for a while to stretch your legs or to take a wee swim in some of the country's most enchanting waters is a good way to break up your trip.
Luckily, with so many spots to choose from along the popular route, you won't be short of places to take a dip.
The best wild swimming spots on the NC500 worth visiting this summer
Here are some of the best wild swimming spots on Scotland's NC500 well worth a visit:
Rosemarkie Beach
Located near Fortrose, the beach is known for its clean sands and outstanding views of the Moray Firth.
One visitor wrote on Google that the beach is a great spot for swimming and paddleboarding with another adding: "One of my favourite places. Lovely Sandy beach, playing field, tennis and basketball courts, children's play area and the lovely community cafe all make it what it is. Safe swimming beach for children too."
Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve
For something a little more inland, try swimming in Loch Maree located within the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve.
One visitor said: "Rain or shine a beautiful place to visit for hiking and swimming!"
Ceannabeinne Beach
Surrounded on all sides by a rocky landscape, these sands are well protected, offering a peaceful spot away from the road.
One visitor said of their time here: "Spent a day here, lazing about on the sand watching the surfers do their thing & swimming in the crystal clear turquoise waters."
Oldshoremore Beach
Referred to as a "glorious beach with exceptional sand and blue sea water" by one visitor, the spot looks out to the North Atlantic, providing an endless view of the ocean.
Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve
Another place to go wild swimming more inland, Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve offers people the chance to go swimming in the Abhainn Droma.
The location has picturesque views of the Falls of Measach with the reserve being close to major road networks like the A835.
Swimmers should always look ahead to the weather forecast before swimming in these spots.
