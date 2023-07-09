Rather than whizzing across the Skye Bridge, those opting to take the tiny MV Glenachulish for the brief voyage between Glenelg and Kylerhea have a floating view of the scenery, and the chance to chat with the locals who for years have strived to keep the traditional crossing alive.

Now, however, the tightknit community that runs the ferry, believed to be the last manually operated turntable ferry of its kind in the world, fear a suggestion to site 15 ‘super’ pylons on the Kylerhea side could spell the end for the historic and romantic crossing.

They say 50m tall pylons would overshadow the ferry route, and drive visitors away from the tiny communities which rely heavily on visitors to stay afloat.

The community has now launched a petition urging Scottish ministers to throw out the idea.

Instead, they say the new pylons, part of a major transmission upgrade project, should follow the same route as the pylons they are intended to replace.

The work is part of Scottish and Southern Electricity Network’s Fort Augustus-Skye Reinforcement project, a £400 million transmission network investment spanning some of the UK’s finest scenic areas.

SSEN say the upgrade, which includes 160km of new overhead line and underground cabling, is vital as the current overhead 132kV transmission line from Fort Augustus to Ardmore is reaching the end of its operational life.

It is the sole connection from the mainland electricity transmission system to Skye and the Western Isles. The upgrade is also needed to meet demand from new renewable energy projects.

In its upgrade proposals, SSEN submitted two options for ‘section three’ of the route which crosses Broadford and Kylerhea peninsula. One follows the existing overhead line and heads south near Loch Alsh and utilises existing towers north of Kylerhea village.

The other, new route, however, follows a more southern route, crossing the hillside above the village and ferry terminal. Both cross through the Kinloch and Kyleakin Hills Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

While SSEN has said it prefers the current route, government agency NatureScot has said it would rather see them moved to the alternative new site, sparking fears among locals over the potential impact.

Jo Crawford, general manager of the Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company, operators of the famous turntable vessel, said: “Currently, while you can see the pylons, they don’t impact on the community or businesses.

“The current route has no effect on the ferry or the communities, and they could choose that existing route for the new pylons.

“But if they choose the new route, the pylons will be massive and close to houses - people will not want to come here.

“The road is a single track road with passing places and unspoiled fabulous views. If that is changed and it becomes an industrial building site on a massive scale, people won’t come.”

She added: “The ferry company and community don’t object to the upgrading of the system, but to route it this way would be disastrous.

“Glenelg relies on the ferry and we’ve worked so hard to provide vital employment but this threatens our operation.”

Under the proposals, up to 7.6km of new permanent access tracks will be constructed within the Kinloch and Kyleakin Hills Special Area of Conservation, along with additional temporary access and construction compounds.

Kylehea, Kyleakin & Kylerhea Community Council has lodged an objection to the alternative route proposal, saying the pylons would encroach on the main part of Kylerhea, dissecting the rural township and scenic glen.

It has also raised concerns over the impact on permanent roads and tracks which it says would “be a scar on the landscape and cause further environmental damage”.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “The existing overhead line from Fort Augustus to Skye is fast reaching the end of its operational life, as demonstrated by a recent fault which resulted in the temporary loss of power to over 20,000 customers along its route and in the Western Isles, which is supplied by two subsea cables from north Skye.

“As well as maintaining network reliability in the local area and in the Western Isles, the replacement line will also enable the connection of new renewable electricity generation along its route, supporting the transition to net zero and helping secure the country’s future energy independence.”

Both route options for the section which crosses between Broadford and the Kylerhea peninsula cut through the Kinloch and Kyleakin Hills Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The spokesperson added that SSEN’s preferred route, which is also supported by the Kylerhea community and the Highland Council, broadly follows the existing overhead line and “will result in less visual and landscape impacts on the local community, avoiding impacts on the Glenelg-Skye ferry.”

However under Habitat Regulations where there is a predicted impact on a Special Area of Conservation, it was obliged to present alternative options.

“With the existing overhead line fast reaching the end of its operational life and in line with our obligations to maintain network reliability, option 3B has been presented as an alternative route in the event it is determined option 3A is not consentable,” they added.

“We remain committed to work constructively with the local community and all stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery of this critical national infrastructure, which is essential to keep the lights on and support the transition to net zero.”

In its submission, NatureScot says while both routes are “likely to have a significant effect” on blanket bog, dry and wet heath, oak woodland and the internationally important otter population, alternative route would require fewer access tracks and smaller construction compound areas.

The bright green and red painted MV Glenachulish has become a major tourist attraction in the area, with a global social media following for its photographs showcasing the stunning scenery and exploits of its ‘skipper dog’, Spot.

It was brought to Glenelg in the early 1980s, and has been restored and maintained by the community since 2007, capturing a long lost element of life in the area, when ferries and boats were the only means of reaching Skye.

Ms Crawford added: “This is the last ferry of its kind and a piece of maritime heritage that’s being put at risk.”

Scottish Ministers will review the application, including the two proposed route options.